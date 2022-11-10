Rapper Lil Baby Says This Spot Has The Best Wings In Atlanta & Here’s What Locals Think
"Lil Baby might tell a joke, but he won't tell you a lie"
It's no secret that Atlanta's growing food scene has hidden gems ready to serve a variety of cuisine to hungry locals and visitors.
The Big Peach is also visited by various celebrities during the year due to the city's booming film and music industry. Over the years, stars have been frequenting certain hangouts around town to satiate their appetite.
Recently, Lil Baby, an American rapper born and raised in the Atlanta area, shared his favorite destination to find wings in his hometown.
"Right now, the best hot wings in Atlanta are at the West End Mall, I love em'. There is a lady in there I actually call my mom, she sells the hot wings, she's been workin' there since I was young," the artist revealed in a GQ video about his daily essentials.
Some locals have decided to conduct a taste test of their own to see for themselves how good Lil Baby's favorite wing spot actually is.
In a viral video with more than two million views, TikTok user @iamlilwavedaddy tried wings from the American Deli, located in the West End Mall, and shared her honest opinion on the meal.
The Atlanta local ordered Lil Baby's flavor of choice: lemon pepper wings with mild sauce.
"Lil Baby might tell a joke, but he won't tell you a lie," the TikToker says in the previously mentioned clip while licking the sauce off her fingers and savoring the meal.
Locals in the comment section agreed with the verdict.
"When i did Uber in ATL i use to do like 5-6 orders of American deli a day!! The hype is reeaaallllll," one user shared.
"American deli just the best period," another person agreed.
While some celebrities frequent higher-end establishments while spending time in Georgia's capital, sometimes the best meals in town come from affordable hidden gems that everyday residents can afford to enjoy too.