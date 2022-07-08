'That Girl Summer' Things To Do According To An Atlanta Lifestyle Expert On TikTok
You can become "That Girl" anywhere in the world.
We all know "Hot Girl Summer" but one lifestyle influencer based out of Atlanta, GA has some tricks to experiencing what she calls, "That Girl Summer."
Jaz Turner, a full-time content creator and TikToker explains to Narcity that the concept is about "focusing on my daily habits and my routines and doing things that genuinely make me feel good."
Tuner makes popular TikToks highlighting different things to do around Atlanta, that embody "That Girl" energy.
In one video with 827,300 views, she shares her itinerary for a solo "staycation" where she goes to Château Elan, a luxury resort and winery just outside of Atlanta.
Her solo trip included activities like getting a massage at the spa, eating brunch in her robe, doing a wine tasting, journaling, going for a bike ride and ending the night with a bath and a book.
@jazturner16
My first solo staycation at @chateauelanwinery ☁️ #solodate #solostaycation #solotravel #chateauelan #atlantathingstodo
To Turner, "That Girl Summer" is all about "embodying the soft life I deserve. From pilates, to farmers markets, to vacations, and self care, I want to truly pour into myself this summer and show myself how good it can get!"
@jazturner16
Rooftop LOA in Atlanta is about to be the new spot!✨ #thingstodoinatlanta #atlanta #atlantafood #traveltiktok
Another clip highlights her night out at Rooftop LOA a brand new luxury Mykonos-inspired resort and bar in Atlanta's trendy West Midtown area.
The rooftop overlooks the city's expansive skyline with a pool and coastal European-inspired menu.
You don't have to be based in Atlanta however to experience "That Girl Summer" for yourself. According to Turner, the biggest inspiration for this lifestyle is "pouring into yourself."
By establishing healthy habits and balancing them with fun activities that ensure all your needs are met, anyone in the world can also embody "That Girl" spirit.