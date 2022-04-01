Atlanta Is Getting A New Massive "Mykonos-Inspired" Resort Bar & Restaurant This Spring
Swim on the skyline at their perfect rooftop pool. 🌊
Rooftop L.O.A. is set to open this spring, making a splash in the Atlanta food scene. The brand new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant will feature three different levels, including a 300-seat full-service eatery, an outdoor lounge, and a rooftop pool with skyline views.
Behind the new concept is Slater Hospitality, the same group responsible for Skyline Park and the beer garden on the Ponce City Market rooftop.
The 38,000-square-foot space can accommodate 1,000 guests and will be opening in West Midtown Atlanta's new Interlock development located on Howell Mill Road. They draw inspiration from the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos, Monaco, and the Amalfi Coast, with dishes being cooked over an open fire.
The lower-level restaurant will be eaten for dinner and weekend brunch, serving "coastal European cuisine". They'll offer both indoor and outdoor seating complete with a patio and a terrace with fire pits. Their extensive wine list offers over 500 bottles to choose from.
Wrap-around bar at Rooftop L.O.A. Rooftop L.O.A.
The outdoor lounge nicknamed "The Grove" offers more fire pits, the shade of gorgeous evergreen trees, and a private event space.
The Grove at Rooftop L.O.A.Rooftop L.O.A.
Perhaps the highlight of the whole space is the rooftop pool, overlooking Atlanta's skyline. Guests can sip while they swim in turquoise blue waters, in a luxe, resort-style space that looks straight out of Europe. There will be private cabanas, a wrap-around bar, and bottle service!
The pool at Rooftop L.O.A.Rooftop L.O.A.
The restaurant is also accepting applications for industry professionals looking to join their team before the opening, set for April or May 2022. You can apply for various positions on their website.
Rooftop L.O.A.
Address: 1115 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA
Cuisine: Coastal European
Why You Should Go: This resort-style ambiance has three levels of luxury and a rooftop bar and pool.