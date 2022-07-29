NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Rent This Charming 4-Bedroom House In East Atlanta For Less Than $1.8K/Month

The median rent for a 4-bedroom in this neighborhood is $2.8K!

Point2Homes

This adorable home for rent in East Atlanta is a steal.

The four-bed, one-bathroom single-family vacant home is listed for $1,755/month and is move-in ready.

According to Zumper, the median rental price for a four-bedroom home in the East Atlanta neighborhood is $2,800.

This means 1876 Flat Shoals Road SE is listed to rent for nearly $1000 cheaper than other units its size in this area.

According to Niche, East Atlanta is one of the best places to live in Georgia. It is known for its diversity, nightlife, and as a good spot for families.

The 1,409 sq. ft renovated house features new floors, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances.

It's also pet friendly and has a grassy yard with plenty of room to accommodate your four-legged companions.

The kitchen is flooded with natural light with a gas stove, stone countertops and subway tile backsplash.

The bright and airy living room has charming touches like the brick fireplace.

There is also a large backyard, with ample space for pets or outdoor recreational activities with your friends and family.

Charming House For Rent In East Atlanta 

Price: $1,755/month

Where: 1876 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the East Atlanta neighborhood in an adorable house without breaking your budget.

Listing

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

