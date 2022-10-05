7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Here you can tap into your inner child, and let loose.
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise.
This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta content creator @ratefui showcases some of the most exciting destinations the city has to offer.
Whether you're planning a playful date night or looking for amusing destinations to add to your ATL bucket list, these spots are local-approved.
Six Flags Over Georgia
Price: $49.99+
Where: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
Why You Should Go: This iconic theme park features thrill rides, water slides, as well as attractions and shows for visitors of all ages. From plummeting roller coasters to Western-themed comedy shows, this amusement park has something for everyone.
Atlantic Station
Price: Free to visit
Where: 271 District Ave., Atlanta, GA
Why You Should Go: This open-air shopping district features more than 30 storefronts, dining options, a bowling alley, a museum and a movie theater. You can easily spend an entire day exploring the facets of this entertainment hub.
Fun Spot
Price: $34.95+
Where: 1675 Hwy 85 North, Fayetteville, GA
Why You Should Go: This quaint theme park is home to rides, go-karts, batting cages, bumper cars and an arcade. It's perfect for a thrilling date night.
Golden Glide Skating Rink
Price: $5+
Where: 2750 Wesley Chapel Rd, Decatur, GA
Why You Should Go: This lively skating rink marries fun with fitness. You can rent a pair of roller skates, or bring your own, and take off under the lights to upbeat tunes.
Main Event
Price: Varies by activity
Where: 3101 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 104, Atlanta, GA
Why You Should Go: Main Event is home to multi-level laser tag, a gravity rope course for climbing, 24 lanes of bowling, a massive arcade and full bar and restaurant. Here you can tap into your inner child, and let loose.
Lenox Square Mall
Price: Free to visit
Where: 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Why You Should Go: This shopping center, located in Atlanta's swanky Buckhead neighborhood, is a luxurious hub for fashion and dining. This Atlanta staple is the third largest mall in Georgia, meaning there's a storefront for every kind of eager shopper to explore.
Urban Air Adventure Park
Price: $22.99+
Where: 1970 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA
Why You Should Go: This adventure park franchise has multiple locations in the Atlanta area. There are climbing walls, laser tags, massive trampolines, rope courses, obstacle course and virtual reality games. Adults can have fun alongside the younger crowd, and tap into their inner child.