11 Best Restaurants In Savannah, Georgia According To A Foodie Born & Raised In The City
Rich in history and even richer in flavor.
Savannah, Georgia is home to a vast array of unique restaurants and an ever-expanding food and beverage scene. The past few years have really put The Hostess City on the culinary map. Passionate teams with creative and original concepts have worked hard to open their doors to a community of eager patrons.
As a local, I've highlighted some of the most memorable and savory dining experiences found in and around Savannah.
From handmade pasta crafted by the hands of your honorary Italian Grandma to plates from award-winning establishments featured on Netflix's Chef's Table, there's something for everyone's appetite.
Troupial
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Venezuelan Comfort Food
Address: 9 W 43rd St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Troupial's motto "street food, home flavors" is reflected in the warmth of their freshly baked golfeados and the savoy pan de jamón. Expertly crafted coffee drinks and a selection of fresh-squeezed juices are the perfect accompaniment. Their new "yellow house" location is a unique and inviting space, perfect for hosting the best breakfast experience Savannah has to offer.
Common Thread
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Focused Farm To Table
Address: 122 E 37th St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Highly seasonal plates and an intentional wine selection are enjoyed in a stylish historic home. Guests can enjoy fresh oysters on the half shell at their intimate bar, or experience a coursed-out meal with thoughtful service.
Frali Gourmet
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Authentic Italian
Address: 217 W. Liberty St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Frali Gourmet is like eating an authentic Italian lunch cooked with love. Handmade fresh pasta and ravioli are piled underneath your choice of sauce made from scratch. This family-run bistro with friendly casual service will leave you with a full belly and a warm heart.
Circa 1875
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 48 Whitaker St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Vintage art nouveau prints line the walls of this dimly lit Paris-inspired bistro with a basement wine cellar. One side of the restaurant has white table cloths and offers traditional upscale French dishes, while the other side hosts a lively Gastropub complete with stained glass bar dividers, and an absinthe fairy. You can enjoy the best burger in town here served with cheese, sauce au poivre and fries.
Geneva's Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Southern Home Plates
Address: 1909 E. Victory Dr. #102, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Since 1983, Geneva's has served the community with heaping plates of mouth-watering comfort food. Geneva's offers six different flavors of cornbread to accompany plates of traditional Southern sides and the best fried chicken in town. This Savannah staple is as real as it gets.
Savoy Society
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Elevated Eclectic
Address: 102 E. Liberty #109, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: A hip hot spot for locals with a fleshed-out bar program and indulgent sandwiches. Friendly and lively staff spin vinyl records and serve some of the best cocktails in town. A night out at Savoy Society, is like prom if prom were actually fun. Try the sweet potato sliders, or foot-long vegan hot dog.
PJ's Thai Corner
Price:💸
Cuisine: Authentic Thai
Address: 147 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This cozy corner restaurant offers impossible fresh traditional Thai dishes spiced to perfection. The vibrant colors and flavors of Chef Anna's food leave a lasting impression. Their green curry is both nourishing and satisfying. Save room for the mango sticky rice.
Bar Julian
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Modern Mediterranean
Address: 201 Port St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Perched on the top floor of the luxe Thompson Savannah, this hip rooftop serves picture-perfect cocktails with savory share plates. It's location in the Eastern Wharf means the best view of the city can be found here. The space is airy and elegant, and the stuffed bread is to die for.
Big Bon Bodega
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Wood Fired Bagels & Pizza
Address: 2011 Bull St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Big Bon has been making mornings brighter in the community since their brick and mortar shop opened in 2019. Decadent breakfast sandwiches are served on Montreal-style bagels rolled fresh every morning in their wood fire oven. By night, they sling specialty pizzas and market salads that can be enjoyed at their picnic tables under string lights.
The Grey
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Southern
Address: 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: James Beard Award-winning Chef Mashama Bailey and her hardworking team are largely responsible for putting Savannah's culinary scene on many people's radar. The Grey serves elevated plates of Southern-inspired dishes with ingredients sourced locally. Set in a formerly segregated Greyhound bus station, the restaurant's concept centers around community and togetherness.
Cafe Miss Korea
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Homemade Korean
Address: 1204 US-80, Tybee Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located on Savannah's Tybee Island, this charming hidden gem is one of the best dining experiences in Savannah. This private dining experience takes places in the living room of a converted house. They only accept one party reservation a night and the dishes are completely unique each time you go. It is owned and operated solely by a couple who cook and bake everything from scratch while you eat and enjoy. It is an unforgettable and experience with incredible authentic Korean flavors.