The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Savannah, As Told By A Local
The best way to see the city is with a drink in the clouds.
The past few years have seen the rise in trendy rooftop bars in Savannah, GA. The Hostess City is known for her budding culinary scene, rugged coastline, and dark history, but lately visitors have preferred to view the city from a new, sky-high perspective.
As someone born and raised here, I keep my standards high for Savannah's bar and restaurant scene. There are some rooftop hang-outs I regularly pay a visit to, while others I leave off my summer itinerary. When visiting our beautiful town, it's best to stick to local-approved hot spots, and avoid messy tourist traps.
Here are what I consider the best rooftop bars in the whole city, from my local perspective.
Bar Julian
Price: 💸💸
Address: 201 Port St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: Bar Julian has the definitive best view of Savannah. The panoramic views, expertly-crafted food and cocktails, and swanky atmosphere make it the best rooftop bar in town. There, you should try the Fresh Pages cocktail, and the mezze platter.
The Drayton Hotel
Price: 💸💸
Address: 7 Drayton St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: Fresh oysters and aperitifs are served in a unique intimate atmosphere on Bay Street. A visit to The Drayton Hotel feels like a luxurious outing, with City Hall's gold dome glistening in the background.
The Lost Square
Price: 💸💸
Address: 412 Williamson St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: The Lost Square on the rooftop of the Alida is an underrated gem. Tucked away behind the buzzy Plant Riverside District, this gorgeous atmosphere has a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, craft cocktails, and a view of the bridge. It's also relatively quiet compared to some crowded rooftops nearby.
The Public
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: Tucked away in the trees in Savannah's Historic District, this rooftop dining option is a good spot to grab lunch and people-watch. Their extensive wine list and seasonal menu are a great respite for busy days Downtown. Their shrimp and grits with a glass of Sancerre is my go-to.
Peregrin
Price: 💸💸
Address: 256 E Perry St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: This rooftop on the Perry Lane Hotel has a modern style and a gorgeous swimming pool. The vibes are carefree and light, making it a great stop for a girls' night out.
The Perch at Local11ten
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: Located a block away from iconic Forsyth Park, this upscale rooftop features frequent live music, and fine dining while nestled high up amongst the oak trees.
Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden
Price: 💸💸
Address: 500 W River St, Savannah, GA
Why We Love It: Located in the trendy Plant Riverside District, Myrtle & Rose is a floral-inspired cocktail garden with a life-size chessboard and elegant draped cabanas.