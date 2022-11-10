I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
Some are more worth the hype than others.
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020.
Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
However, in a destination of this capacity, some bars are better than others, and with Savannah being my hometown, I've had more than enough time to determine which spots are actually worth your time.
Here are the bars in JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District ranked from worst to best from the perspective of a bartender who was born and raised here.
Baobab Lounge
Baobab Lounge is a bar whose concept claims to "celebrate African culture and honor the origin of mankind itself," according to the establishment's website.
Nonetheless, the restaurant has caught backlash in recent years, as locals and patrons have questioned the ethicality of the restaurant's "artwork."
Politics aside, the taxidermy animals starring you down as you try and enjoy your meal and drinks are unsettling at best.
Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden
While the Alice In Wonderland-inspired concept of Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden is very cute, the execution leaves much to the imagination.
This supposedly "whimsical" bar is shockingly small, too small to accommodate the crowds that make their rounds through the space.
Combined with the limited liquor selection and cramped space, it feels like the staff dedicated to serving large crowds of patrons is not set up for success.
Myrtle & Rose is cute in concept but has some growing up to do when it comes to the practicality of the flow of service. In my opinion, this destination is not worth the wait times that come with the experience.
Graffito
Graffito's is Plant Riverside District’s designated pizza joint that specializes in "Neapolitan" style pies.
Compared to other spots in town, their pizza is overpriced for the quality of food, and their drink menu feels uninspired.
I can see where this would be a good option to grab a to-go pie if you're a hotel guest in a pinch, but as a local, I would never go out of my way to indulge in their food or drinks.
Riverside Biergarten
Riverside Biergarten is an outdoor, Bavarian-style spot with a small selection of craft brews.
Though their menu is limited, it suits the intimate, river-side patio well. The cozy space serves just a few draft beers and small bar bites and boasts tables overlooking Savannah's riverfront.
What this spot lacks in menu diversity, it makes up for in quaint ambiance.
Savannah Tequila Company
Savannah Tequila Company is Plant Riverside District’s designated “cantina" and serves traditional Mexican specialties alongside an extensive spirits menu.
You can try different Margaritas with a variety of flavor profiles that range from spicy and smokey to sweet and tropical.
The downside, however, is the hefty price tag that accompanies said cocktails, with their cheapest margarita starting at $15.
While the food and drinks are delicious, they're wildly overpriced, given the location of the bar.
Electric Moon Skytop Lounge + The Moon Deck
Electric Moon is fun. I will be the first to admit it.
No other bar has a functioning adult playground complete with double slides, spinning chairs, and lawn games.
Though the drinks here can get pricey, in my opinion, it's worth it to experience the Moon Deck, where you can let loose and run around to burn off some energy.
This place takes you back to your childhood days, with the added excitement of being buzzed off a few cocktails.
Plus, some of their drinks are served in branded light-up barware shaped like lightbulbs, which is objectively fun and playful.
Stone & Webster Chophouse
Stone & Webster is Plant Riverside District's classiest establishment, with a well-fleshed-out wine list, refined ambiance, and a menu featuring chophouse favorites.
Bourbon and scotch drinkers will appreciate their reserved list of specialty pours, and their craft cocktails are some of the best the district has to offer.
Though it is pricey, the dimly lit ambiance with dramatic chandeliers and dark, sultry walls, and warm brick interior lives up to the standard.
This is a classy spot for a date night or even a solo drink at a bar to relax and unwind.