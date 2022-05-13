The 6 Best Things To Do In Savannah Georgia's Famous Plant Riverside District
There's a rooftop fairytale garden, and a moon deck with an adult playground.
Plant Riverside District hosts some of visitor's favorite things to do in Savannah, GA. Located on River Street, this waterfront hotel and entertainment district boasts dozens of shops, creative restaurant concepts, and galleries.
The JW Marriott building was once an old power plant, but is now considered a hot spot for tourists making their way through The Hostess City. With plenty of options to choose from, we have curated a guide to some of the most unique, and popular attractions.
From exploring dinosaur bones to sipping on top-tier rooftops with an adult playground and a whimsical garden, there is plenty to pack your itinerary.
Electric Moon Skytop Lounge & Moon Deck
Price: 💸💸
Address: Power Plant Building at Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This rooftop bar doubles as an adults-only playground. Their Moon Deck features lawn games and even a slide for you to have let loose while you enjoy the view of the river.
The Generator Hall
Price: Free
Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: The Generator Hall serves as the lobby of the JW Marriott hotel located in the power plant building. Here you can find fossils, massive geodes, and a 135 ft. Dinosaur skeleton.
Urban Poppy
Price: 💸
Address: 400 W River St No. 1, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This boutique florist shop has a flower bar that sells individual fresh-cut blooms. You can build your own bouquet, or browse their selection of high-qualityù beauty and home goods.
Streetmosphere Cirque Show
Price: Free
Address: Riverwalk at Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This free weekly circus show takes place on the riverwalk every Friday and Saturday night! From contortionists to aerial silk, the talented performances are SO captivating.
Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden
Price: 💸💸
Address: Three Muses Building at Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This rooftop bar features a botanical theme and cozy pastel couches and cabanas. This whimsical spot has life-size chess on the lawn and perfectly crafted cocktails for your next girls' night.
District Live
Price: Varies By Act
Address: 400 W River Street, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: The Plant Riverside District partnered with Live Nation to bring District Live, a modern music venue that hosts ongoing concerts from a wide variety of both local and touring artists.