The Most Decadent Grilled Cheese In Savannah Is Served In A Vintage Gas Station!

It’s the perfect spot to ‘fill up!’ 🥪 ⛽

One of the best lunches in Savannah can be enjoyed in a renovated vintage gas station. Finches Sandwiches & Sundries has been serving the Savannah community as the “ultimate sandwich shop” since 2020. Their motto “good food on the fly” has become a way of life in the trendy Thunderbolt neighborhood.

Recently, the restaurant decided to expand their dining area, and acquired their neighboring building, the former Thunderbolt Pure Oil filling station.

You can choose to dine at outdoor picnic tables on the patio amongst the bright 1940s era gas pumps, or inside the former service station.

The block situated between Mechanics Ave and Bonaventure Road has a history of its own. Over a century ago in 1908, the corner served as “pit row” during the US’s first ever Grand Prix race. Much of the original architecture remains intact.

Today it serves as a weekend hotspot where visitors and locals alike can enjoy the surrounding antique stores and indulge in Finches’ most popular menu items such as “The Best Damn Grilled Cheese” and “Millennial Toast.”

DJ DOCK OCK AT FINCHES SANDWICHES & SUNDRIESPhotographer: Alex Bryant

Aside from unique eats, Finches also holds monthly pop ups, which vary from vintage bazaars, to wine themed block parties with a DJ spinning vinyls. If you are looking for a stylish spot for palomas at Sunday Brunch, or a nostalgic place to take your parents, this Thunderbolt gem has so much to offer.

Finches Sandwiches & Sundries

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Finches serves casual lunch sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Address: 2600 Mechanics Ave, Thunderbolt, GA

Why You Need To Go: The exception eats and unique ambiance is a must-see!

