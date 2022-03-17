Atlanta's Massive Grilled Cheese Festival Is Back This April With A Bloody Mary Garden & Adult Game Zone
It's back soon and butter than ever! 🧀
The Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival is back in full swing, after being postponed in 2021 for safety measures due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, April 30th, 2022, the Pinnacle Lot at Atlantic Station will fill with grilled cheese enthusiasts far and wide, to celebrate America's favorite sandwich.
This decadent event welcomes families, foodies, and grilled cheese connoisseurs (because if you're anything like me, you're just living life from one indulgent sandwich to the next.)
Over 25 restaurants and food trucks across Atlanta will be joining to serve up their spin on the classic meal.
You can eat your way through the event, and cast your vote on who you think has best earned the title 'Best Grilled Cheese In Atlanta.'
This is a ticketed event, however, children under the age of 12 can join in on the festivities for free. For the 21+ crowd, general admission tickets include access to the ''Beer Garden, Bloody Mary Garden, and The Adult Game Zone.''
Tickets will include three sample tickets to get you started, and vendors will be selling quarter-size sample sandwiches that range from $1-$4 so you can try them all!
There will also be live music to enjoy, and beer, wine, craft cocktails, and bloody mary flights available for purchase.
What restaurant serves your favorite grilled cheese in Atlanta? Let us know in the comments below!
Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival
Price: $35 per ticket
When: April 30, 2022
Address:Atlantic Station – Pinnacle Lot, Atlanta, GA 30363, USA
Why You Need To Go: There will be live music, an adult game zone, a 'Blood Mary Garden,' and of course, grilled cheeses!