This Georgia City With 350,000 Cherry Blossoms Is The Pinkest Place On Earth This Week
A pink paradise. 🌸🌸🌸
The International Cherry Blossom Festival has kicked off its 40th year of celebrations in this week in Macon, Georgia.
On March 18, the festivities officially began as hundreds of thousands of cherry blossoms bloomed, painting the city in beautiful shades of pastel pink, complete with a baby pink fountain.
This year's festival schedule is chock full of events and musical headliners for the whole family to enjoy over the course of the ten-day celebration. In addition to rides and games, children can also enjoy spectacles such as the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, The Human Cannonball, and Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car. Adults can enjoy Killer 80's Prom or Thirsty Thursday, a 21+ event with a DJ and laser light show.
Feeling classy? Enter the Cherry Blossom Tea & Hat Contest, or join in on Corks & Canvas, a painting class where you can bring your own beverage of choice. The event will conclude with "Tunes & Balloons" on the evening of the 27th. There will be live music, hot air balloon rides, and a firework finale!
The real star of the festival, of course, will be the thousands of breathtaking Yoshino cherry trees. The beauty isn't limited to the park, visitors can also enjoy the Cherry Blossom Trail to take in a full scope of blooms.
The festival has been celebrated since 1982, when William A. Fickling Sr. discovered the special cherry tree in his backyard, learned to propagate, and began sharing clippings with the Macon community to spread the beauty.
Trees will be sold for $20 in an effort to continue the tradition of keeping Macon blossoming. They will be available for purchase at The Round Building in Carolyn Crayton Park.
The International Cherry Blossom Festival
Ticket Price: $5
When: March 18-27, 2022
Address: 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon, GA
Why You Need To Go: The beautiful pink sights, and a lineup of family fun.
Editor's note: Social imagery at the time of publication suggests that the trees aren't pink just yet this season.