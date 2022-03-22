Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cherry blossom festival

This Georgia City With 350,000 Cherry Blossoms Is The Pinkest Place On Earth This Week

A pink paradise. 🌸🌸🌸

A woman and her dog Ted in Macon, GA. Right: Macon, GA in the spring.

A woman and her dog Ted in Macon, GA. Right: Macon, GA in the spring.

@sharonandteddytakethecity | Instagram, Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

The International Cherry Blossom Festival has kicked off its 40th year of celebrations in this week in Macon, Georgia.

On March 18, the festivities officially began as hundreds of thousands of cherry blossoms bloomed, painting the city in beautiful shades of pastel pink, complete with a baby pink fountain.

This year's festival schedule is chock full of events and musical headliners for the whole family to enjoy over the course of the ten-day celebration. In addition to rides and games, children can also enjoy spectacles such as the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, The Human Cannonball, and Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car. Adults can enjoy Killer 80's Prom or Thirsty Thursday, a 21+ event with a DJ and laser light show.

Feeling classy? Enter the Cherry Blossom Tea & Hat Contest, or join in on Corks & Canvas, a painting class where you can bring your own beverage of choice. The event will conclude with "Tunes & Balloons" on the evening of the 27th. There will be live music, hot air balloon rides, and a firework finale!

The real star of the festival, of course, will be the thousands of breathtaking Yoshino cherry trees. The beauty isn't limited to the park, visitors can also enjoy the Cherry Blossom Trail to take in a full scope of blooms.

The festival has been celebrated since 1982, when William A. Fickling Sr. discovered the special cherry tree in his backyard, learned to propagate, and began sharing clippings with the Macon community to spread the beauty.

Trees will be sold for $20 in an effort to continue the tradition of keeping Macon blossoming. They will be available for purchase at The Round Building in Carolyn Crayton Park.


The International Cherry Blossom Festival

Ticket Price: $5

When: March 18-27, 2022

Address: 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon, GA

Why You Need To Go: The beautiful pink sights, and a lineup of family fun.

Tickets

Editor's note: Social imagery at the time of publication suggests that the trees aren't pink just yet this season.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...