Biltmore Estate’s New Monet Exhibit Is Fully Immersive & You Can Actually Smell 'Water Lilies'
This floral wonderland is like stepping into one of his famous paintings.
Asheville's Biltmore Estate is like the Versailles of the South. The historic French Renaissance-inspired Château features over four acres of floor space and 250 rooms. Over a half-million visitors pour in each year not only to visit America's largest home but also its 75 acres of gardens.
But the estate's newest exhibition, Monet & Friends, is perfect for both nature lovers and art aficionados alike. This multi-sensory experience offers a full immersion into some of the impressionist painter's greatest works.
In the garden, visitors are transported into a floral wonderland surrounded by a canopy of blooms, painted bridges, and backdrops. The scene is inspired by one of the artist's most famous works, Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies.
Inside the exhibit, the walls are illuminated with projections of his paintings and quotes from Monet himself about his life and inspirations.
One wall reads "Every day I discover more and more beautiful things. It’s enough to drive one mad. I have such a desire to do everything, my head is bursting with it," next to a projection of a piece from his iconic Water Lilies series.
Biltmore Estate told Narcity the exhibit uses an innovative fragrance system with "advanced atomization technology." The result is a light floral scent that allows you to fully immerse yourself with all of your senses.
You can experience Monet & Friends at Biltmore Estate until July 10, 2022, with an upgraded general admissions ticket that includes the exhibition (the "audio-guided visit plus" option).
All tickets come with complimentary parking, access to the ground's 8,000 acres, and a wine tasting for guests of legal drinking age.
Monet & Friends
Price: $111-$131
When: March 5, 2022 - July 10, 2022
Address: 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC
Why You Need To Go: Experience the artist's famous paintings in an immersive way that engages your senses.