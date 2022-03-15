Atlanta Botanical Garden Is Kicking Off Spring With Thousands Of Blooms & A Floating Island Of Tulips
Spring is officially here! 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷
The first-ever Atlanta Blooms! celebration is taking place at the Atlanta Botanical Garden this year.
When visiting the garden this spring in March or April, you'll be surrounded by a sea of vibrant tulips and other flowering bulbs.
The 30-acre space boasts hundreds of thousands of tulips, daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths and other perennial bulbs in hues of purple, yellow, red and peach!
The garden's pathways will be lined with container pots with layered bulbs, for a month of perpetual blooms. Once a bulb is done blooming, another will follow, breaking the soil and allowing the celebration to carry on throughout all of the season.
Tulips are the star of the show, with a giant "floating island" of bulbs showcased in the Skyline Garden pond.
You'll get access to this new event with the purchase of regular admission.
You'll also be able to visit the Orchid Daze exhibit with this ticket. This winter exposition, located in the Fuqua Orchid Center, features 2,000 species of flowers. It runs until April 10.
Atlanta Blooms!
Price: $22.95-$24.95 per adult, depending on the day of the visit
When: March and April 2022
Address: 1345 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through thousands of tulips this season at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.