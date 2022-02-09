The Georgia Aquarium Now Has A Live Shark Cam & It Feels Like You're Swimming With Them
You can now dive into the famous shark exhibit from anywhere 🦈
If you've always wanted to swim with sharks but you're too afraid to do it in person, the Georgia Aquarium has your back!
The aquarium launched a live webcam inside its shark tank for anyone wanting to see some of the world's most dangerous predators swimming around a massive basin from the comfort of their home.
You can tune into the livestream from anywhere in the world and watch several different species cruise around the tank, morning or night.
The aquarium's collection includes silvertips, hammerheads and even tiger sharks, and they're all swimming together with other fish inside a 1.2 million-gallon shark gallery.
The 20-foot-deep, 185-foot-long tank also serves as the main point for the aquarium's popular exhibit experience, Sharks, Predators of the Deep, which launched in 2020 and is one of the largest in the world.
Visitors who dare to get up close and personal with the sharks can also get the chance here, as the aquarium offers a shark cage dive where you pop on a wet suit and dive in the water — surrounded by a protective cage, of course — and see them from just a few feet away.
You have to reserve online if you actually want to get in the tank with these mystical-looking predators, with tickets costing $249.95 for non-members and $235.95 for members.
If the shark cam gets you hooked on the aquarium's underwater animals, there are a few other streams you can also tune into, including a gator webcam, a jelly fish webcam and a beluga whale webcam, among others.
You can watch Livestream Sharks! Predators of the Deep here.