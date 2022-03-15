The Georgia Aquarium’s Hosting An Adult-Only Party Next Week & You Can ‘’Sip Under The Sea’’
Their massive shark exhibit will be open during the event! 🦈🍹
Georgia Aquarium is opening its door to all patrons 21+ for a '70s themed "Sips Under The Sea" special event next week.
This themed cocktail party aims to provide a more intimate experience for adult guests that want to enjoy all the beauty the aquarium has to offer while avoiding the everyday commotion of normal daytime business hours.
The Georgia Aquarium is the largest aquarium in the Western Hemisphere. The exhibit holds over 10 million gallons of water and has been certified by The Guinness Book of World Records for having more aquatic life than any other aquarium in the world.
Gallery Highlights includes the Cold Water Quest, where you can view the beluga whales, Japanese spider crabs, Southern sea otters, and the aquarium's official mascot Deepo, a Garibaldi damselfish who lives in the kelp forest habitat.
SHARKS! Predators of the Deep will also be open, where guests can enjoy "one of the largest and most dynamic shark exhibits in North America."
The Georgia Aquarium at night.Felix Mizioznikov | Dreamstime
Guests attending the after-hours soirée can enjoy bar and dining options, a live DJ, and of course access to the aquarium's breath-taking exhibits and galleries. And while bell bottoms are not required, they are encouraged.
Masks are not mandatory to enter the event, they may be required during certain Animal Encounter Programs, and can be provided by the museum upon request.
Sips Under the Sea – 70’s Party
Price: Members: VIP Advance – $56.95, Gen Admission Advance – $42.95, Non-Members: VIP Advance – $61.95, Gen Admission Advance – $46.95
When: March 25, 2022
Address: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
