The 11 Best Restaurants & Bars In Southern USA This Year, According To America’s Food Culture Experts
The 2022 James Beard Awards finalists are out, and the places are 🔥 (and affordable!).
Every year, members of the James Beard Foundation gather together and curate a list of nominees, that reflect excellence in the food and beverage industry."The mission of the James Beard Awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive" their website elaborates.
Narcity has used this year's list of finalists to serve as a roadmap to delicious food in the Southeastern USA. This list features finalists from the narrowed-down list of 2022 nominees, which was announced yesterday, March 16th.
Use this as a guide, curated by experts in their field, whose passion is to guide you to unforgettable dining experiences.
Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC
Nomination: Outstanding Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Butcher & Bee offers eclectic seasonal cuisine in a comfortable, hip setting. While their inventive menu is rotating, flavors from their scratch kitchen are consistent in their deliciousness.
Brennan's, New Orleans, LA
Nomination: Outstanding Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: With elevated plates rooted in Creole traditions, Brennan's offers New Orleans classics with contemporary elements. Their pastel pink walls can brighten any morning grogginess.
Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
Nomination: Outstanding Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Chai Pani serves mouthwatering Indian street food and platters in a creative, laid-back space. From chaats to uttapams, their savory and vibrant flavors are unforgettable.
Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
Nomination: Best New Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Roots Southern Table is a love letter to traditional flavors of the South. Inspired by deep familial traditions, and ways of eating, Chef Tiffany Derry elevates farm-to-table cooking to a whole new level.
Cúrate, Asheville, NC
Nomination: Outstanding Hospitality
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Incredible ambiance in a renovated 1927 bus depot offering Spanish tapas paired with a highly curated wine list.
Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta, GA
Nomination: Outstanding Hospitality
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Inventive cocktails and frozen drinks in a buzzing colonial-inspired tavern can add a creative twist to any night out.
Alley Twenty Six Durham, NC
Nomination: Outstanding Bar Program
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: This swanky bar and lounge offers sophisticated charcuterie pairings with perfectly balanced craft cocktails.
Attaboy, Nashville, TX
Nomination: Outstanding Bar Program
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: This dimly lit speakeasy offers off-the-cuff drink creation, no menu necessary. Tell their bartenders your flavor profile preferences, and receive a personalized cocktail, concocted to your tastes.
The Grey, Savannah, GA
Nomination: Outstanding Chef, Mashama Bailey
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Iconic award-winning restaurant rich in history and flavors set in a formerly segregated Greyhound bus station. Chef Mashama Bailey provides a dining experience that is nothing short of excellent.
Julep, Houston, TX
Nomination: Outstanding Bar Program
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Julep serves upscale masterfully crafted cocktails in a down home Southern setting.
Hugos's, Houston, TX
Nomination: Outstanding Hospitality
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: World-class authentic Mexican cuisine featuring fresh ingredients, complex traditional dishes, and a stellar tequila and wine list.