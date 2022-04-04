This Atlanta Influencer Wants Popular TikTokers To "Do Better" When Reviewing Restaurants
This food critic wants to stop you from wasting money.
Food and restaurant review TikToks have grown in popularity these past few years with the rise of the app. Searching "Atlanta food" on it will reveal thousands of videos on where to eat in the city, with several accounts dedicated solely to local restaurant reviews. But can you always rely on these posts to steer you in delicious directions?
Atlanta-based educator, activist, and food critic Zackary Kirk wants some popular food accounts to do better. Zack made a video on TikTok captioned "A Real Talk About Atlanta Food Reviews" last week, addressing the importance of honesty on the platform.
In the viral clip, Zack explains that browsing the app for new recommendations left him disappointed. "I was appalled to find most of these reviews to be exceptionally invalid. They were nice, kind, catering, even fawning over restaurants and food that I know is nasty as hell," he quips.
He feels viewers deserve "honest, reliable, un-bought content," and doubles down on his commitment to "be honest, be truthful, and to be a real critic."
@zackinatl
Do better #atlantafoodies #atl #foodreview #critic
"I understand it's a career and you have to make your money, " Zack tells Narcity, "but don't do it at the expense of people who are working so hard and this is a big deal for them. Going out to eat is a luxury for most families. It's serious when you tell people a recommendation. People who once a month go out to a nice restaurants, they go on TikTok to find a place to go and they're being lied to."
In an interview with Narcity, Zack explains he's lived in Atlanta since 2002, but grew up in rural Mississippi, where going out to eat was a big deal. He is a professional educator that's always had a passion for good food. "Atlanta is a food city. It's known for its diversity and for the innovations in this city made by marginalized voices. Black, brown, and LGBTQIA+ members."
Zack feels the issue of dishonesty lies in biased advertisements. "If you have the money, the name, and the brand recognition you get lots of press, lots of followers, and the food may or may not be a win," he elaborates, "But when you're from a marginalized community, you typically don't get that level of recognition. And that's where the innovation typically lies. So it's my passion with my TikTok to be an honest, authentic, amplified voice."
You can find The Atlanta Vibe on TikTok here, where he shares reviews.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.