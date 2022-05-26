A Top Food Influencer In Atlanta Shares What's Wrong With The Food Scene & His Favorite Spots
Atlanta Food Guy shares the secrets to better restaurants.
Local food influencers have recently called out the Atlanta food scene, and raised the bar for popular restaurants.
In a Reel posted to Instagram this week, food influencer Kristen Dior Truitt, aka @atlantafoodguy, shared a photo of a chicken biscuit from a local restaurant with the caption, "Absolutely horrible what’s happening to the food scene in Atlanta! A lot of the restaurants don’t give a damn about presentation or quality all they care about is drinks, hookahs and the same ole damn vibe everybody on 🤬"
Kristen is born and raised in Atlanta. He told Narcity that growing up in a Black middle-class family, he always enjoyed opportunities to dine out.
He uses his social media platform to highlight Atlanta's best new restaurants, Reels of hidden culinary gems, and professional "food porn" photos that he takes himself.
When asked about what needs to improve in the local food scene, he told Narcity, "Overall, I’d love to see the quality and diversity of food change in Atlanta. There’s so many restaurants opening that don’t hire qualified head chefs but provide upscale ambiance. The focus needs to get back to the food and I think we’ve lost focus on that recently."
Another local food critic Zackory Kirk shares a similar sentiment. Earlier this year he made a TikTok telling other local influencers that they needed to "be honest" about food quality in their videos, and hold restaurants to higher standards.
Kristen told Narcity his favorite restaurants to go to at the moment are Table25 Fork + Wine and Delbar Middle Eastern restaurant.
The food quality is what sets them apart in the scene, "I like how table 25 incorporates the green egg in to smoking their meats and the Delbar offers delicious middle eastern food" Kristen shared.