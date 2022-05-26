NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best new restaurants atlanta

A Top Food Influencer In Atlanta Shares What's Wrong With The Food Scene & His Favorite Spots

Atlanta Food Guy shares the secrets to better restaurants.

Georgia Staff Writer
​The Atlanta Food Guy smiles with a wing. Right: A table of food from Delbar in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Food Guy smiles with a wing. Right: A table of food from Delbar in Atlanta.

@atlantafoodguy | Instagram, @delbaratl | Instagram

Local food influencers have recently called out the Atlanta food scene, and raised the bar for popular restaurants.

In a Reel posted to Instagram this week, food influencer Kristen Dior Truitt, aka @atlantafoodguy, shared a photo of a chicken biscuit from a local restaurant with the caption, "Absolutely horrible what’s happening to the food scene in Atlanta! A lot of the restaurants don’t give a damn about presentation or quality all they care about is drinks, hookahs and the same ole damn vibe everybody on 🤬"

Kristen is born and raised in Atlanta. He told Narcity that growing up in a Black middle-class family, he always enjoyed opportunities to dine out.

He uses his social media platform to highlight Atlanta's best new restaurants, Reels of hidden culinary gems, and professional "food porn" photos that he takes himself.

When asked about what needs to improve in the local food scene, he told Narcity, "Overall, I’d love to see the quality and diversity of food change in Atlanta. There’s so many restaurants opening that don’t hire qualified head chefs but provide upscale ambiance. The focus needs to get back to the food and I think we’ve lost focus on that recently."

Another local food critic Zackory Kirk shares a similar sentiment. Earlier this year he made a TikTok telling other local influencers that they needed to "be honest" about food quality in their videos, and hold restaurants to higher standards.

Kristen told Narcity his favorite restaurants to go to at the moment are Table25 Fork + Wine and Delbar Middle Eastern restaurant.

The food quality is what sets them apart in the scene, "I like how table 25 incorporates the green egg in to smoking their meats and the Delbar offers delicious middle eastern food" Kristen shared.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...