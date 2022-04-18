NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

atlanta restaurants

Atlanta's Former Mayor Said She Was 'Turned Away' From This Restaurant Because Of Her Outfit

"Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in 'mall' attire." -Keisha Lance Bottoms

Georgia Staff Writer
Keisha Lance Bottoms holding up a jersey. Right: The Capital Grille interior.

@keishabottoms | Instagram, @thecapitalgrille | Instagram

Former Atlanta Mayor and political commentator, Keisha Lance Bottoms, had a dining experience take a turn for the worst. She took to social media to describe the unsavory situation she had at Capital Grille's Perimeter Mall location.

In a tweet made on Friday, April 15, Bottoms wrote, "I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

The post went viral and garnered over 20,000 likes and 7,000 replies over the weekend.

Local news reporter, Kristen Holloway, responded to the post, pointing out the company's dress code policy listed on their website. The notice states "proper dress is required" and outlines that gym attire and sweatpants are not permitted.

Holloway added however that she hoped they were enforcing the dress policy with all guests and "not picking and choosing."

Bottoms responded to Halloway that she found the policy strange, given the restaurants' location. She said, "rules are rules," but ultimately wondered if everyone else was treated as she was.

Some Twitter users had a keen eye for the discrepancy, and they aren't buying it.

Actor, and friend of Bottoms, Daniel Newman, replied to the original tweet with screenshots of other patrons who were permitted to dine in informal attire.

In fact, he shared another tweet stating that he was not treated that way.

"I personally have gone to capital Grille many times in a Wife beater or T-shirt and or gym shorts. Many times. Never had a problem getting a seat," Newman wrote.

The Capital Grille could not be reached immediately for comment and we will update this story when we receive a response.

