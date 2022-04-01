A New Michelin-Rated Ramen Restaurant Is Opening Soon In Atlanta & It’s A Taste Of Japan
You can taste gourmet 'dipping ramen' for a reasonable price! 🍜
This Atlanta ramen shop is expanding its horizons and opening up a new spot in the trendy Buckhead neighborhood. Okiboru Ramen will be joining the list of this year's new Atlanta restaurants. They have leased their newest Peachtree Road location, and plan on opening doors to the public this May.
The hot spot has garnered rave reviews from past locations, and is the only ramen shop in Atlanta to be recognized by Michelin! In 2019, their Los Angeles location was included in the Michelin Bib Gourmand List.
Guests can enjoy gourmet meals for a reasonable price. Okiboru's noodle bowls range from $12-$16 at their existing location.
This shop focuses on a unique style of ramen. "The founders of Okiboru, who trained in Japan to master the Tsukemen craft, are on a mission to introduce this style of 'dipping ramen' to a wider audience of eaters outside of Japan," according to Steve Josovitz of The Shumacher Group.
Tsukemen, or dipping ramen, is a popular Japanese dish where the noodles are served chilled on the side and dunked in the piping hot broth. The dishes' hot and cold elements create a unique contrast and allow the noodles to retain a pleasant amount of chewiness and bite.
"As for the broth, it is painstakingly brewed over a period of time twice as long as the typical ramen broth until the consistency is perfect for dipping," their press release for the new location reveals.
Their new 1,740 square feet space in The Aramore building on Peachtree Road was the former home to popular restaurants Karma Farm and Holeman & Finch. This will be Okiboru's second location in Atlanta, their first is in Sandy Springs.