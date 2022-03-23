This 'Shrek'-Themed Rave With Secret Celebrity Headliners Sold Out & Is Going On Tour
Coming to a swamp near you.
It's not every day a venue sells out to crowd of over a thousand party-goers dressed as their favorite Shrek characters. But this St. Patrick's Day saw a different 'sea of green' in what can only be described as a fairytale fever dream.
Artist Rico Nasty posted on Instagram the night of, announcing she would be guest appearing at Shrek Rave along with fellow famous creators such as Sarah Lugor.
Crowds quickly sold out the Los Angeles venue 1720 and a dancing pit formed full of bobbing green ears and tiny, red Lord Farquaad hats. The subline of the event's promotional flyer also served as the objective of the evening, "It's dumb, just come have fun!"
Behind the event was meme culture expert and internet connoisseur 'Ka5sh.' "I feel like Shrek is the right amount of cringe, but also the right amount of nostalgia. It's dumb enough, but also still fun. There are not a lot of pop culture references that you can put the word 'rave' in that you'd want to attend. Even 'Spongebob Rave' sounds a little childish, but something about 'Shrek Rave' just works", Ka5sh told Narcity.
@yagirlsteph13
Never would I have thought I’d say that I crowd surfed at a shrek themed party and to top it off a group of Lord Farqauds we’re the ones who got me up there 💀 #feverdream#rave#saintpatricksday#shrekislove
But the party isn't over! The event was so successful there are plans in the works to take Shrek Rave on tour. Ka5sh told Narcity while he has plans to hit major cities across the U.S. including Atlanta, Chicago, and NYC, it doesn't have to stop there. "I also want to bring this to the middle of nowhere! Wisconsin, Nebraska, those places need this too."
His dream headliners for future shows include 100 Gecs, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West. "I've dm-ed Lil Nas X a bunch of times so I think that will happen, we've just got to see. I've got to dream big though, let's just say Kanye West, maybe he'll call back", Ka5sh laughs.