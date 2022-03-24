These 6 Nashville Speakeasies Will Feel Like You're Stepping Back In Time (VIDEOS)
These hiddens gems are hiding in plain sight! 🤫
Nashville is home to some of the best bars and restaurants in all of the South, but also has some hidden gems you don't want to overlook. These speakeasies are full of surprises for any local or tourist that can keep a secret.
From custom craft cocktail bars that operate without a menu to Beetlejuice-themed lounges hidden underneath a popular saloon with arcade games, there's something for everyone.
If you aren't paying attention, you could miss out on some of the best hidden hotspots Nashville has to offer.
Red Phone Booth
Price: 💸💸
Address: 136 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203
Why You Need To Go: Authentic absinthe services and craft cocktails in a dimly lit environment accessible by an old-school phone booth.
Attaboy
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Why You Need To Go: Instead of menus, bartenders create cocktails customized to your personal preference. This James Beard 2022 nominated bar provides an intimate atmosphere and unique drink experience.
Old Glory
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1200 Villa Pl Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37212
Why You Need To Go: Accessible by the alleyway, this has the vibe of a repurposed old factory, with live events and a creative twist on classic cocktails.
Kung Foo Saloon
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1921 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203
Why You Need To Go: Located in the basement of a popular joint with arcade games, this speakeasy has picture-perfect themes, and is a recipe for a fun night out with friends.
Hidden Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Why You Need To Go: Known as one of Nashville's ''best-kept secret'' hidden bars, this spot offers breath-taking decor and an eclectic menu with something for everyone.
House of Cards
Price: 💸💸
Address: 119 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the basement of the Johnny Cash Museum this speakeasy has a secret magic show and a no-phone policy to keep you in the magic.