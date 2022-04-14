6 Unforgettable Places To Stop On A Road Trip From Nashville to Atlanta
Try vegan BBQ before exploring an underground waterfall.
Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA are both fantastic travel destinations with unique nightlife,affordable hotels, and some of the best food the South has to offer. Their convenient distance makes them ideal for city hopping if you're up for a little road trip.
The road from Nashville to Atlanta is only a four or five-hour drive depending on the traffic that day. This leaves plenty of time to stretch your legs and explore after spending time cooped up in the passenger seat.
Narcity has curated a list of some of the best experiences along the way. From vegan barbecue to a towering waterfall in an underground cavern, there is an unforgettable pit stop for everyone.
The Southern V
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1200 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN
Why You Should Go: It is critical to "fill up" before a road trip. You don't have to be vegan to enjoy plant-based Southern cuisine from The Southern V. Get their Nashville Hot 'Chick'n' Sandwiches and some cornbread to go so you won't have to travel on an empty stomach.
Jack Daniel's Visitors Center
Price: $20 - $125
Address: 133 Lynchburg Hwy, Lynchburg, TN
Why You Should Go: You can tour the distillery where iconic Tennessee whiskey is made and learn about this history of production. Passengers that are 21+ can sample Jack Daniel's flights if they aren't planning on driving.
Tennessee Aquarium
Price: $34.95
Address: 1 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN
Why You Should Go: Explore tropical coves, secret reefs, and both river and ocean wildlife at this Chattanooga aquarium. They even have a butterfly garden, a wide array of amphibians, and an underwater tunnel.
Ruby Falls
Price: $24.95 - $39.95
Address: Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, TN
Why You Should Go: You can take an elevator deep into the caverns of Lookout Mountain to discover an underground waterfall. If you're feeling adventurous they even offer zip-lining.
Booth Western Art Museum
Price: $10 - $13
Address: 501 N Museum Dr, Cartersville, GA
Why You Should Go: This art museum documenting Western American art and history is perfecting for travelers looking for a low-impact activity. The space features stimulating exhibits and beautiful displays of paintings are artifacts.
Gibbs Gardens
Price: $20
Address: 1987 Gibbs Dr, Ball Ground, GA
Why You Should Go: Gibbs Estate's 220 acres features 16 breathtaking gardens. These tranquil landscapes are perfect for getting some fresh air and stretching out your legs on your journey. During the Spring, the blooms explode in a vibrant sea of color.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.