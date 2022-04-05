The Best Hotels Near The Georgia Aquarium Offer Affordable Luxury Within Walking Distance
Wow!
The Georgia Aquarium in Downtown Atlanta draws in visitors from across the globe. From interactive dolphin shows to massive walk-through shark exhibits, there is something for all ages.
But finding the best hotel for you and your family can be a challenge when there are so many options to choose from. Location is important, but that doesn't mean visitors should have to sacrifice comfort.
Narcity has curated a list of the best hotels close to the Georgia Aquarium that make us say "wow." All of these options are just a short walk away, so you don't have to waste your time and money parking in the city.
The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton
Price: From $191/Night
Address: 127 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This historic boutique hotel is full of art deco glamour. This luxe space offers stylish rooms with clawfoot bathtubs, and jaw-dropping interiors.
Glenn Hotel, Autograph Collection
Price: From $210/Night
Address: 110 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: Thoughtful emerald-accented interiors relaxes guests, and their rooftop SkyLounge offers a gorgeous view of the city. The hotel features custom artwork and stylish accommodations.
Reverb by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta
Price: From $139/Night
Address: 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This plush hotel offers sleek edgy decor and artistic-inspired spaces. Their breathtaking bar and terrace is a great place to unwind, and their workspaces feature a sound booth. Their "smart rooms" are entirely voice-controlled.
Hyatt House Downtown Atlanta
Price: From$161/Night
Address: 431 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This space features clean and comfortable guest rooms, with a breathtaking rooftop. Relaxing poolside by a fire is a great way to unwind after a busy day of sightseeing.
Element Atlanta Midtown
Price: From $134/Night
Address: 640 2 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: These clean rooms offer modern and minimalistic comforts. The bright and airy spaces are flooded with natural light.
W Atlanta - Downtown
Price: From $278/Night
Address: 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This energetic oasis offers modern artistic touches and an incredible rooftop pool. Their floor-to-ceiling windows offer incredible views.
The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta
Price: From $362/Night
Address: 181 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This luxurious property features breath-taking interiors and amazing drinking and dining options. It is perfect for a romantic getaway, or for a weekend girls' trip. It is so elegant.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.