Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
hotels near the georgia aquarium

The Best Hotels Near The Georgia Aquarium Offer Affordable Luxury Within Walking Distance

Wow!

Georgia Staff Writer
A person in a robe eats room service in bed. Right: The Ocean Voyager Exhibit at The Georgia Aquarium.

A person in a robe eats room service in bed. Right: The Ocean Voyager Exhibit at The Georgia Aquarium.

@thecandlerhotel | Instagram,Jeremy Bezanger |Unsplash

The Georgia Aquarium in Downtown Atlanta draws in visitors from across the globe. From interactive dolphin shows to massive walk-through shark exhibits, there is something for all ages.

But finding the best hotel for you and your family can be a challenge when there are so many options to choose from. Location is important, but that doesn't mean visitors should have to sacrifice comfort.

Narcity has curated a list of the best hotels close to the Georgia Aquarium that make us say "wow." All of these options are just a short walk away, so you don't have to waste your time and money parking in the city.

The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton

Price: From $191/Night

Address: 127 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: This historic boutique hotel is full of art deco glamour. This luxe space offers stylish rooms with clawfoot bathtubs, and jaw-dropping interiors.

Website

Glenn Hotel, Autograph Collection

Price: From $210/Night

Address: 110 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: Thoughtful emerald-accented interiors relaxes guests, and their rooftop SkyLounge offers a gorgeous view of the city. The hotel features custom artwork and stylish accommodations.

Website

Reverb by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta

Price: From $139/Night

Address: 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: This plush hotel offers sleek edgy decor and artistic-inspired spaces. Their breathtaking bar and terrace is a great place to unwind, and their workspaces feature a sound booth. Their "smart rooms" are entirely voice-controlled.

Website

Hyatt House Downtown Atlanta

Price: From$161/Night

Address: 431 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: This space features clean and comfortable guest rooms, with a breathtaking rooftop. Relaxing poolside by a fire is a great way to unwind after a busy day of sightseeing.

Website

Element Atlanta Midtown

Price: From $134/Night

Address: 640 2 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: These clean rooms offer modern and minimalistic comforts. The bright and airy spaces are flooded with natural light.

Website

W Atlanta - Downtown

Price: From $278/Night

Address: 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: This energetic oasis offers modern artistic touches and an incredible rooftop pool. Their floor-to-ceiling windows offer incredible views.

Website

The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta

Price: From $362/Night

Address: 181 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

Why We Love It: This luxurious property features breath-taking interiors and amazing drinking and dining options. It is perfect for a romantic getaway, or for a weekend girls' trip. It is so elegant.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...