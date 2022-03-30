Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
strawberry festival

This Sweet Georgia Farm's Strawberry Festival Is Back & You Can Pick Them Fresh

Taste the deliciousness of this dreamy farm.

Georgia Staff Writer
Baskets of fresh strawberries at Ottawa Farms. Right: A woman holding basked of strawberries she picked at Ottawa Farms.

Baskets of fresh strawberries at Ottawa Farms. Right: A woman holding basked of strawberries she picked at Ottawa Farms.

@maevecbrowne | Instagram

Spring has officially rounded the corner, bringing along sunbeams, clear skies, and an opportunity to pick your own fresh strawberries at this Georgia farm. Now is a better time than ever to update your list of things to do this spring.

Ottawa Farms is celebrating in the sweetest of ways, by hosting their annual Strawberry Festival. If you're searching for some wholesome weekend plans, look no further than their picturesque fields of berries, ready for picking.

This family-owned farm has operated for three generations in Bloomingdale, Georgia, a small town just 13 miles outside of Savannah.

Guests can spend this upcoming weekend enjoying the great outdoors and an array of entertainment for all ages.

This year's festival will be featuring craft vendors, pony rides, all-day music, food trucks, and, of course, a field where you can pick your own fresh strawberries.

It's the perfect place for families looking for a weekend activity that is kid-friendly. Children can enjoy face painting, hayrides, friendly farm animals, crafts, and fresh strawberry ice cream. The event is free for children under the age of four.

Past strawberry festivals held at the farm have seen crowds in the hundreds, as locals are encouraged to support a family-run business and learn about the important role small agricultural operations play.

The fun doesn't have to end there. Ottawa Farms operates year-round, with many other "pick it yourself" options as the seasons change. The summer months bring fields of blackberries and blueberries, while the fall beckons a vibrant sea of beautiful sunflower blooms.


Ottawa Farm's Strawberry Festival

Price: $5

When: April 2-3, 2022

Where: 702 Bloomingdale Rd., Bloomingdale, GA

Why You Have To Go: Activities for the whole family and fields of fresh strawberries to pick and then take home.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...