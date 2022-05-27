NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cuban sandwich

Florida's Hosting A Huge Cuban Sandwich Festival This Weekend & They’re Setting A World Record

It's completely free!

A close up of a Cuban sandwich and fries. Right: A Cuban sandwich in a basket in front of an arched building.

A close up of a Cuban sandwich and fries. Right: A Cuban sandwich in a basket in front of an arched building.

@chonchoscuban | Instagram

A Cuban Sandwich festival is coming to Ybor City Historic District in Tampa, FL this weekend in Centennial Park.

This is the highly anticipated event's 11th year!

The festival is free and it features some of the best Cuban sandwiches from across the globe. You can indulge in dozens of samples of the classic dish.

The event kicks off on Sunday, May 29, and will feature an attempt to set the record for the world's biggest 260 ft. long Cuban sandwich. The end product will be donated and fed to over 600 people experiencing homelessness.

You can also participate in the action. The event will have a wide array of vendors from all over the world, art, live music, and salsa dancing.

The smackdown contest will feature a panel of celebrity judges, where vendors will be judged and one winner will earn the title of making the best Cuban sandwich in the world.

General admission to the festival is free of charge. However, you can purchase a VIP experience ticket for $80, which includes samples from all of the smackdown contestants, red carpet pictures, and an area to socialize with other VIP and media guests.

The VIP area will be held at the historic Ybor City Museum and Gardens, out of the Florida heat.

Cuban Sandwich Festival

Price: Free

When: May 29, 2022

Where: Centennial Park, Ybor City Historic District, Tampa, FL

Why You Need To Go: This event will feature record-breaking bites and free fun for the entire family with some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the world.

Website


This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 15, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...