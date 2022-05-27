Florida's Hosting A Huge Cuban Sandwich Festival This Weekend & They’re Setting A World Record
It's completely free!
A Cuban Sandwich festival is coming to Ybor City Historic District in Tampa, FL this weekend in Centennial Park.
This is the highly anticipated event's 11th year!
The festival is free and it features some of the best Cuban sandwiches from across the globe. You can indulge in dozens of samples of the classic dish.
The event kicks off on Sunday, May 29, and will feature an attempt to set the record for the world's biggest 260 ft. long Cuban sandwich. The end product will be donated and fed to over 600 people experiencing homelessness.
You can also participate in the action. The event will have a wide array of vendors from all over the world, art, live music, and salsa dancing.
The smackdown contest will feature a panel of celebrity judges, where vendors will be judged and one winner will earn the title of making the best Cuban sandwich in the world.
General admission to the festival is free of charge. However, you can purchase a VIP experience ticket for $80, which includes samples from all of the smackdown contestants, red carpet pictures, and an area to socialize with other VIP and media guests.
The VIP area will be held at the historic Ybor City Museum and Gardens, out of the Florida heat.
Cuban Sandwich Festival
Price: Free
When: May 29, 2022
Where: Centennial Park, Ybor City Historic District, Tampa, FL
Why You Need To Go: This event will feature record-breaking bites and free fun for the entire family with some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the world.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 15, 2019.