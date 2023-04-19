This Texas City Wants Everyone Named Kyle To Visit & Help Break A World Record
There's fun for everyone at this festival — even if that's not your name!
If your name is Kyle, then you could play a very important part in one Texas city's attempt at breaking a Guinness World Record.
The city of— no surprise — Kyle, TX is calling on everyone with the same namesake to visit for a Kyle-filled event that looks to break a world record for the "largest same-name gathering," but there's so much to do at the fair for everyone, despite your name!
The Kyle Fair: A Tex-Travaganza held right outside of Austin is free for everyone to attend. There is a lot to enjoy, like delicious Lone Star State BBQ, boozy margaritas, carnival rides, and live music.
This is Kyle, TX's fourth time chasing after the Guinness World Record that was last won by 2,325 people named Ivan in Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
All the city would need is just one more Kyle than the Ivan's had, and you could be a part of a record no one else has achieved.
By showing up on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 4 p.m., you could have your name in the record books. However, if the record isn't beaten, you’ll probably have a great time and meet a bunch of other people who share your name.
Think you'll be Kyle'd out by the end of this article? There's even more Kyle fun to mention, as you'll also take a giant group picture of all the Kyles to remember one of the most iconic moments of your lives.
To top it all off, this weekend-long affair from May 19 - 21, 2023, will take place at a park with a sparkly lake that goes by the name of...you guessed it...Lake Kyle Park.
So, if your name is Kyle, or you know someone with the name and want to get in on this world record attempt and festival fun, be sure to be in Kyle, TX on May 21!
Kyle Fair
Price: Free
When: May 19 - 21, 2023. World Record attempt is at 4 p.m. on May 21.
Address: Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Rd., Kyle, TX
Why You Need To Go: If your name is Kyle, you could help break a Guinness World Record. If not, you'll still have some good ol' Texas fun.