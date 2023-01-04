Texas Is Having A Testicle Festival & You Can Taste Them Battered, Fried Or Grilled
All-you-can-eat passes are available.
Festivals make up for the perfect weekend plan. Spending some time at music, wine, or beer events is definitely a way to leave the routine aside for a little bit and do something different, surrounded by an ambiance you won’t get at your neighborhood bar.
However, if you're looking to go more unconventional and attend a celebration that doesn’t involve wine all the time, then you might want to try the Texas Testicle Festival. Yes, it involves food, drinks...and testicles.
The fest will be taking place in the city of Fredericksburg, TX, this Saturday, January 14, 2023.
There you’ll find battered, grilled, or fried testicles for you to taste, and of course, you can pair your unusual dish with an adult drink like beer, wine, or even a cocktail.
If eating testicles is just way too adventurous, you can also attend the event and opt for a hamburger, pork sandwich, oysters, or ribeye steak.
Admission is every-budget friendly. General tickets have a $20 price and include ground access, live music entertainment, and the ability to buy testicles, other food, and drinks. Nonetheless, if you’re feeling really hungry and don’t mind spending a little more, you can get an all-you-can-eat pass for $65 that will provide you with all testicles you’d like while balls last.
Kids are also welcome to the festival. Those who are under the age of 3 can access the event for free, while admissions for children ages 3 to 18 are $10 per child.
It’s important to note that once you have acquired your tickets, there will be no refunds.
Texas Testicle Festival
Price: $10 - $65
When: Saturday, January 14, 2023
Address: 7905 Old San Antonio Rd. Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Why You Need To Go: You can taste fried, battered, or grilled testicles
