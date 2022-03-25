The Collin’s Quarter Is The Best Brunch In Savannah & You HAVE To Try These 7 Things
Their Drunken Berry Mimosa is so Instagrammable! 😍
Easing into your weekend with a decadent plate and a pretty cocktail is a Savannah right of passage. Rolling out of bed and filling up on banana fosters french toast and espresso martinis is a pastime enjoyed by many in the Hostess City.
Since 2014, The Collins Quarter's downtown location has served Australian-inspired plates and libations to flocks of visitors and locals. But some diners suggest there are certain menu items you can't leave without ordering.
Here are some highly recommended brunch provisions, according to restaurant guests' recent experiences.
The Collins Quarter's Grits Shakshouka Style
Price: $14
Why You Should Try It: This traditional Israeli-style dish pairs Persian flatbread and poached eggs with savory stewed vegetables served on top of stone-ground grits. Visitors find it an amazing pair to the excellent service.
The Collins Quarter's Smashed Peas
Price: $12
Why You Should Try It: This signature dish piles smashed green peas, grilled halloumi cheese, and a poached egg on top of seeded toast served with a smear of vibrant pink beet hummus. This nutrient-dense brunch item is so amazing reviewers say they're coming back for more.
The Collins Quarter's Spiced Lavender Mocha
Jazmine's photo of the spiced lavender mocha from The Collin's Quarter.
Price: $6.50
Why You Should Try It: Recent visitor and 'foodie' Jazmine Casado told Narcity "This warm caffeinated treat is a medley of floral lavender, rich condor chocolate, and bold earth spices married with espresso. And it is a must-have for any brunch doer in Savannah."
The Collins Quarter's Banana Fosters French Toast
Price: $15
Why You Should Try It: Reviewers say this dish is "on another level". On the plate, caramelized bananas and sweet candied pecans sit on top of two thick slices of brioche french toast drizzled in mascarpone and maple syrup.
The Collins Quarter's Drunken Berry Mimosa
Price: $10
Why You Should Try It: Instead of the traditional orange juice and bubbles route, this specialty drinks opts for vodka infused of berry compote in a generous pour of sparkling wine. Happy customers say this drink is a "must".
The Collins Quarter's Lavender Lemon Martini
Price: $12
Why You Should Try It: Pretty in pink, the Lemon Lavender Martini combines local vodka with fresh lemon juice and lavender syrup. This visitor found ''her favorite cocktail in Savannah'' to be "perfectly refreshing on the hot humid day''.
The Collins Quarter's Coconut Chia Pudding
Price: $12
Why You Should Try It: This pudding is made with coconut milk-soaked chia seeds layered with fresh fruit and topped with toasted coconut and pumpkin seeds. This guest calls it, "quite possibly the best brunch food I've ever had."