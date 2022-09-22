You Can Play In An Adult Playground & See Human-Size Crystals For Free At This Savannah Gem
Of course, there is an adults-only slide.
There's no shortage of unique things to do in Savannah, GA, but it's not every day you get to see crystals the size of a person or go down a slide designed specifically for adults to enjoy.
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District on Savannah's bustling River Street has everything a visitor needs for an eventful night, and you can enjoy some of the sights free of charge.
The space was once a power plant that has since been repurposed and redesigned into Savannah's popular hotel and entertainment district. You can start your night out on the town in the hotel lobby, also known as "Generator Hall," which boasts modern marvels.
Here you can find massive raw geodes, chrome-dipped dinosaur skeletons, as well as a selection of luxury shops and bars.
Because the space functions as the hotel's lobby, you can view the wonders completely free of charge.
If you're looking for a more active way to pass time at the Plant Riverside District, you can journey up to the Electric Moon Skytop Lounge + Moon Deck located on the rooftop of the JW Marriott.
This lively hot spot has gorgeous views overlooking the river, craft cocktails and most importantly, an adults-only playground.
Grab a drink and take the spiral staircase down to the moon deck where you will find an open-air playground with a slide, spinning chairs, and lawn games.
When visiting Savannah, you can spend hours navigating all the ins and outs of the Plant Riverside District, and if you're smart about spending, you can manage to do so without going over budget if you take advantage of the free pastimes that are often overlooked.
Plant Riverside District
Price: Free to visit
Where: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can experience the action of the lively waterfront district, take in the views and view modern marvels in the Generator Hall free of charge.