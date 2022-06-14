This Waterfront Cemetery Is The Most Romantic Date Spot In Savannah, According To A Local
Tombstones can actually be pretty romantic.
Bonaventure Cemetery is one of the most beautiful sites to be found in my hometown of Savannah, GA.
I was born and raised in the most haunted city in America, and strongly believe one of the most romantic places you can visit in The Hostess City is a graveyard.
Under a ceiling of century-old live oaks draped with Spanish moss, lie sculpted statues, impressive memorials, and more than 100 years of history buried below the Earth.
When you think of cemeteries, "romantic" is not usually one of the first words that come to mind, but Bonaventure feels more like a sacred museum than a burial ground.
Located right on the edge of the Wilmington River, the waterfront cemetery is lined with marsh grass and completely shaded by overhead foliage.
Bonaventure is situated on a bluff that spans more than 100 acres of land. When you enter through the ornate cast-iron gates, you're greeted by winding tree-lined dirt roads surrounded by masterful architecture.
The space is a popular destination for wedding and engagement photo shoots, due to the scenic landscape.
It is also a great place for going on a picnic date. You can find tables over near the waterfront, which is quiet, sunny and relatively private.
Walking around Bonaventure can also be a great way to spend time together. The landscape is expansive, and the variety of statues, epitaphs, and monuments are captivating.
Though the cemetery is a popular spot for visitors for biking, walking tours and ghost tours, there is so much to see that it never feels overly crowded and remains in a relatively peaceful state.
The rugged, natural beauty of the space overpowers any kind of melancholy feeling usually associated with final resting places.
Instead, it's replaced by a sense of appreciation, and even a touch of intimacy, making it in my opinion, the best place for a date in Savannah.