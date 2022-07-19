Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Twitter Is Shocked By The Inside Of This Unique Home For Sale In Savannah (PHOTOS)

"You either love it or you hate. There is no middle ground."

Georgia Staff Writer
The exterior of the home for sale in Savannah. Right: The interior of the home for sale in Savannah

Savannah, GA is known for its beautiful cemeteries, paranormal activity, blossoming culinary scene, and of course, historic architecture. But one house on the market in the Hostess City has some Twitter users asking questions.

A tweet from popular real estate account Zillow Gone Wild shares photos from the listing for 414 E. Macon Street, a residential house for sale in Savannah's famous Historic District.

The post highlight's the house's eccentric, over-the-top interior design, which seemingly varies based on the room.

"You either love it or you hate [it]. There is no middle ground," one user remarked in the comments.

The regal living room is pictured with blue and gold stone columns, a chandelier, and a hand-painted ceiling.

The dining area is complete with over-the-top gold curtains, bright red chairs, extravagantly carved archways, and tropical scenes of palm trees painted on the walls and ceiling.

"Marie Antoinette called and asked if they could dial down the excess a little." one Twitter user joked underneath the post highlighting the house's interiors.

"Would love to live my life like it's on the set of a regency era film 🥺" a RE/MAX real estate account based in California chimed in.

But not everyone was a fan.

"I know someone considers this elegant or whatever but this is just visual chaos to me," Twitter user Michael Samonek commented, critiquing the interior design decisions made with the property.

The courtyard's statue of David replica also caught the attention of amused Internet users.

"They took some *liberties* with that version of David in the courtyard," one commenter remarked, referencing the statue's endowment.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial-style home was built in 1885. It is located in Savannah's coveted Downtown Historic District and is listed for nearly $2 million on Point2Homes.

