Savannah’s First 'Rage Room' Just Opened Up & You Can Smash Things With Baseball Bats
It's a sustainable woman-owned business!
Rage rooms have become increasingly popular over the years for being a safe place where patrons can gear up and smash various junk items with tools like hammers and baseball bats.
Locals and visitors in Savannah, GA, can now enjoy this experience themselves without having to drive somewhere far. Smithereens, Savannah's very first "smash room," just opened up right in the heart of the Historic District.
According to their website, Smithereens is "a safe, inclusive, and fun space to smash away stress."
Guests ages 15 and older can don protective suits, glasses, and helmets and release pent-up stress and frustration by destroying locally-sourced items during a 20-minute session.
Smithereens is a woman-owned business that aims to emphasize sustainability. All of their smashed items are recycled goods that are sourced from the Savannah area that would otherwise end up in landfills.
The business also has plans to further recycle the smash room items by repurposing the bits and pieces into art, which will be sold in the shop as souvenirs.
If you're supporting a friend through a breakup and need a cathartic night out or are looking for a unique team-building exercise to enjoy with coworkers, this place also offers group sessions.
If you've had a hard day at the office and just need a quick vent, Smithereens also offers quick 15-minute "lunch break mini smash sessions" for just $10.
You can book your appointment on the company's official website to reserve a room for you and your friends to rage until your heart's happy.
Smithereens
Price: $10+
Address: 410 W Jones St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can go to a safe place to vent in a healthy way by smashing things with bats and hammers at this woman-owned business.