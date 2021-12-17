Trending Tags

This Smash Room In Ottawa Will Come Right To Your Door For A Fun Way To De-Stress (VIDEO)

You can destroy bottles, furniture, a TV, or even a car. ⚔️

@thevengeancevan | Instagram

Have you been feeling some additional stress over the past year or so?

If so, you can take out all of your pent-up stress and frustration by destroying objects in Ottawa's mobile smash room, The Vengeance Van.

Have you ever wanted to throw a plate on the floor, breakthrough a window with a crowbar or knock out bottles with a baseball bat? Now you can feel that release that comes from breaking things, right outside your front door.

They drive the smash room to you, with all of the breakable supplies and items you will need. Gloves and helmets will also be provided for safety, with additional safety package add-ons available. But you'll want to make sure to wear pants and closed shoes because pieces will fly!

To make the experience even more fun, you can connect your music to the Bluetooth system to create the energy you're looking for.

Or you can go to their shop location to smash a car along with smaller objects, or smash neon painted objects in a black-lit glow room. They have options to bring your own objects to destroy too. Plus they have axe throwing onsite.

Prices for a session start at $75, and range depending on the length of time, the number of people and items you'll wreck.

Vengeance Van

Price: $75+ per session

Address: 830 Industrial Ave., Unit 8, Ottawa, ON (or the closest street near your home with truck space)

Why You Need To Go: It is a great way to bond with friends or work out all of your stress and you can destroy a variety of objects in a smash room that drives to your own neighbourhood.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

