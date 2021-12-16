Trending Tags

winter in ottawa

This New Rooftop Spa Near Ottawa Is A Dreamy Oasis With A Pool Overlooking The City

You can enjoy this thermal experience from $55 for 3 hours.

This New Rooftop Spa Near Ottawa Is A Dreamy Oasis With A Pool Overlooking The City
@20ys | Instagram

A new thermal spa has opened only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, and it's an all-inclusive hot and cold concept that is sure to help you relax.

At Huma Spa in Gatineau, you can experience spa treatments before gazing out over the city from a heated rooftop pool.

You can unwind on sofa-style lounge chairs or hanging swings, along with more private nook areas for some quiet time.

Or immerse yourself under a flowing waterfall in one of the outdoor hot pools then step into a hot sauna.

There are suggested thermotherapy courses depending on your needs, creating a unique atmosphere for your spa experience. They include specific scents to help reduce stress, energize or inspire you.

You can choose to add on a salt float to your thermotherapy experience, as well as a number of spa treatments such as massage, salt scrub or a matcha wrap.

Depending on the amount of time you have to stay, there are different price options available, starting at $55 for three hours of the thermal experience.

Huma Spa

Price: $55+ per person

Address: 10 Allée de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This new spa experience offers a few hours or a day of relaxation, depending on what you need. They have various areas to warm up and relax, and fresh smoothies and tea are available.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

