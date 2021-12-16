This New Rooftop Spa Near Ottawa Is A Dreamy Oasis With A Pool Overlooking The City
A new thermal spa has opened only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, and it's an all-inclusive hot and cold concept that is sure to help you relax.
At Huma Spa in Gatineau, you can experience spa treatments before gazing out over the city from a heated rooftop pool.
You can unwind on sofa-style lounge chairs or hanging swings, along with more private nook areas for some quiet time.
Or immerse yourself under a flowing waterfall in one of the outdoor hot pools then step into a hot sauna.
There are suggested thermotherapy courses depending on your needs, creating a unique atmosphere for your spa experience. They include specific scents to help reduce stress, energize or inspire you.
You can choose to add on a salt float to your thermotherapy experience, as well as a number of spa treatments such as massage, salt scrub or a matcha wrap.
Depending on the amount of time you have to stay, there are different price options available, starting at $55 for three hours of the thermal experience.
Huma Spa
Price: $55+ per person
Address: 10 Allée de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This new spa experience offers a few hours or a day of relaxation, depending on what you need. They have various areas to warm up and relax, and fresh smoothies and tea are available.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
