Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ottawa

7 Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Are Surrounded By The Most Spectacular Fall Scenery

The most colorful season of all is here. 🍂
7 Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Are Surrounded By The Most Spectacular Fall Scenery
@salman.gsamar | Instagram, @marie.pier_lavoie | Instagram

Lace up your hiking boots; it is time to see the colourful foliage. Instead of your average walk in the woods, you can visit these waterfalls near Ottawa surrounded by the most spectacular fall scenery.

Some of the locations below are perfect if you don't have a car, as they are within the city. While others are just a short drive away and make a breathtaking afternoon adventure.

Luskville Falls

Price: Free

Address: Luskville, QC

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can explore the 4.2-kilometre loop trail past a waterfall and a stunning lookout over the Ottawa Valley.

Website

Princess Louise Falls

Price: Free

Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Princess Louise Falls is a hidden gem in Orleans, and it will take a bit of searching to discover. But it is well worth it to see the cascading falls for yourself.

Website

Carbide Willson Ruins

Price: Free

Address: Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: Within Gatineau Park, you can find ruins next to a waterfall. To see this gorgeous spot for yourself, follow Trail 36 from parking lot P11.

Website

Hog's Back Falls

Price: Free

Address: Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to leave the city to see the falls. Only a short walk from the parking lot can you enjoy a lookout over the tumbling water.

Website

MacLaren Falls

Price: Free

Address: Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: Next to the Wakefield Mill, you can find a waterfall surrounded by colourful foliage. But for one of the best views, you can have dinner at Muse within the hotel, where you can get a table overlooking the falls.

Website

Grand Falls

Price: Free

Address: 7 Mill St., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: Almonte boasts plenty of small-town charm, and it is only a short drive away. Here you can visit the impressive Grand Falls and then shop at all the fabulous boutiques and cafes.

Website

Chute De Plaisance

Price: $7 per person

Address: 100 Chem. Malo, Thurso, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Ottawa, you can discover Chute De Plaisance. Getting to the waterfall with a 63-metre drop is super easy too, all you need to do is follow a 1-kilometre trail.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Pumpkin Village Near Ottawa Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Stepped Into A Fairytale

You can also explore a giant corn maze!

@xsassyy | Instagram, @kymia_charbonneau | Instagram

You won't believe your eyes when you see this pumpkin village near Ottawa.

Citrouilleville is only 1.5-hours from Ottawa and well worth the drive as you'll feel like you've stepped into a fairytale.

Keep Reading Show less

This Boardwalk Trail In Ottawa Is Hidden In The Suburbs & Leads To A Golden Wonderland

The hike is so easy you won't spill your PSL.

@farhina_b_photograph | Instagram, @nimaa_eb | Instagram

Gatineau Park isn't the only breathtaking spot to see the fall foliage. This boardwalk trail in Ottawa is an easy trek that will lead you through a golden wonderland.

In the east end of the city, you can find the 1.2-kilometre Mer Bleue Bog Trail, which will take you over an approximately 7,700-year-old bog.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Fall Hikes Around Ottawa That Are Actually Accessible By Public Transit

No car? Absolutely no problem!

@marcgravel.photography | Instagram, @jordxnmichael | Instagram

If you don't have a car, it doesn't mean you need to miss out on seeing the gorgeous fall foliage. These fall hikes around Ottawa are accessible by public transit, so it is time to use your PRESTO card.

There are so many breathtaking forest paths within the city where you can see leaves in shades of red, yellow, and orange.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Free Shuttle Bus Will Bring You To Gatineau Park Just In Time For Fall Rhapsody

See the Champlain Lookout, Pink Lake and more! 🍂

Gatineau Park | Facebook, @_briannadeavila_ | Instagram

This October, the NCC will have a free shuttle bus from Ottawa that will take you to Gatineau Park.

It will run on weekends from October 2 to 24 and Monday, October 11.

Keep Reading Show less