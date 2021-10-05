7 Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Are Surrounded By The Most Spectacular Fall Scenery
Lace up your hiking boots; it is time to see the colourful foliage. Instead of your average walk in the woods, you can visit these waterfalls near Ottawa surrounded by the most spectacular fall scenery.
Some of the locations below are perfect if you don't have a car, as they are within the city. While others are just a short drive away and make a breathtaking afternoon adventure.
Luskville Falls
Price: Free
Address: Luskville, QC
Why You Need To Go: Here, you can explore the 4.2-kilometre loop trail past a waterfall and a stunning lookout over the Ottawa Valley.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Princess Louise Falls is a hidden gem in Orleans, and it will take a bit of searching to discover. But it is well worth it to see the cascading falls for yourself.
Carbide Willson Ruins
Price: Free
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Within Gatineau Park, you can find ruins next to a waterfall. To see this gorgeous spot for yourself, follow Trail 36 from parking lot P11.
Hog's Back Falls
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to leave the city to see the falls. Only a short walk from the parking lot can you enjoy a lookout over the tumbling water.
MacLaren Falls
Price: Free
Address: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Next to the Wakefield Mill, you can find a waterfall surrounded by colourful foliage. But for one of the best views, you can have dinner at Muse within the hotel, where you can get a table overlooking the falls.
Grand Falls
Price: Free
Address: 7 Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Almonte boasts plenty of small-town charm, and it is only a short drive away. Here you can visit the impressive Grand Falls and then shop at all the fabulous boutiques and cafes.
Chute De Plaisance
Price: $7 per person
Address: 100 Chem. Malo, Thurso, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Ottawa, you can discover Chute De Plaisance. Getting to the waterfall with a 63-metre drop is super easy too, all you need to do is follow a 1-kilometre trail.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.