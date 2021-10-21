Trending Tags

Kakabeka Falls Is One Of The Tallest Waterfalls In Ontario & It's Pure Magic In The Fall

Time to plan a road trip! 😍

Kakabeka Falls Is One Of The Tallest Waterfalls In Ontario & It's Pure Magic In The Fall
@andrea_rene_keddy | Instagram, @iuliia.pele | Instagram

For a view that looks straight out of an enchanted forest, you'll want to visit Kakabeka Falls.

It is the second-highest waterfall in Ontario, and it is exceptionally breathtaking in the fall when golden leaves surround the tumbling cascade.

Best of all, you don't even need to lace up hiking boots to see it for yourself.

After arriving at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, you can follow a short boardwalk from the parking lot that will lead you to viewing platforms over the 40-metre tall falls and gorge.

Then, when you are soaking in the sights, you can return the way you came; it couldn't be easier.

The park is open year-round, so it is time to pack your camera and see this natural wonder for yourself.

Kakabeka Falls

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect weekend adventure for anyone who hates hiking but wants to spend time outdoors.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

