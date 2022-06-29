Is Savannah Better Than Charleston? Locals Weigh In On Century-Long Beef
For me, there is a clear winner.
The rivalry between Savannah, GA and Charleston, SC dates back centuries.
Both coastal port cities situated in the Southeastern United States are popular destinations for people all over the globe looking to experience some down-home Southern hospitality.
Growing up in the Hostess City, I must admit I am partial to my hometown of Savannah. The stone streets lined with massive live oaks, the winding Intercoastal waterways, and the overall leisurely attitude puts me right at ease.
But I am willing to admit there are some things that South Carolina does better.
I've sat down with Ada, a good friend born and raised in Charleston who works in the hospitality industry to determine once and for all using our local expertise which is better.
Overall Vibe
The stereotype goes that Charleston is Savannah's more pretentious sister.
"I think at one point that was true but Charleston has mellowed out in the past ten years, and now it's catching up with Savannah in terms of 'weirdness'," Ada explains.
In general, Savannah is less crowded and more laid back. While the people and hospitality are friendly in both cities, from my experience people in Savannah tend to be a bit more relaxed.
Savannah: 1, Charleston: 0
Food Scene
I am willing to admit Charleston has us beat on this one. While Savannah's culinary scene is slowly growing, Charleston's has been thriving for years.
"I do love that incredible food is never far away when I'm home," Ada confesses.
The Charleston Food & Wine Festival is a great time of year to visit and indulge in all the city has to offer, from my personal experience. A hidden little French bistro called Chez Nous in Charleston was one of the best restaurants I've ever experienced.
While you can find some restaurant gems in Savanah, it's still catching up to the food scene in the Holy City.
Savannah: 1, Charleston: 1
Cost Of Living
According to Best Places, Charleston is 24.2% more expensive to live in than Savannah.
Savannah's living cost score is 88, which is cheaper than the U.S. national average of 100, whereas Charleston's is more expensive than average with a score of 109.8.
The real estate market is where you really notice a difference, with the median home price in Savannah being $211,300 compared to Charleston's $386,600.
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly city, Savannah is your best bet.
Savannah: 2, Charleston: 1
Nightlife
Savannah is known for its relaxed open container laws allowing you to legally carry open alcoholic drinks as you walk around and explore the city.
While this is convenient, it is also a major lure to people looking to party too hard. Savannah has become one of the South's staple drinking destinations.
Popular tourist streets like Congress St. feel like the Wild West after 10 p.m. I personally enjoyed that Charleston's nightlife was still lively but felt a bit more controlled.
Plus craft cocktail bars like The Belmont and The Last Saint make for memorable nights out in a swanky atmosphere.
Savannah: 2, Charleston: 2
Overall Beauty
Both cities are known for their historic architecture and scenic coastal style.
"What I love about visiting Savannah is the trees," Ada reveals, "Charleston is nice but Savannah has more charm and is more walkable."
Savannah was created on a grid system, meaning there are dozens of beautiful green spaces called squares which are picturesque and easy to navigate.
These miniature parks also make Savannah an incredibly walkable city, and with sites like breathtaking and historic waterfront cemeteries hidden in the trees, it's hard not to get wrapped up in the beauty of it all.
Savannah: 3, Charleston: 2
Both historic cities are full of beauty and hospitality, but one stands out more than the other based on our debate.
I feel Savannah is the winner here, due to the significantly lower cost of living, and laid-back attitude of locals.
Ada still feels partial to her hometown.
"Don't get me wrong, I love Savannah, but Charleston is it for me. I need more things to be going on, it feels more like a big city than Savannah does. Both are cute, but Charleston wins."
There is no right or wrong answer as to which city is better, the winner will look different for everyone depending on your preferences and the vibe you are seeking.