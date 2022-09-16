This Savannah Airbnb Is A Real Barbie Dream House & You Can Rent It For As Cheap As $29/Person
Come on Barbie, let's go party! 💖
This Airbnb in Savannah, GA is a real-life Barbie dream house and is perfect for a nostalgic getaway for you and a group of your best friends.
If you've ever wanted to tap into your childhood dreams of staying in a perfectly pink home, you can make it come true in the Hostess City without having to go over budget.
The Rosé All Day Airbnb can accommodate up to six guests and while the price by night fluctuates a lot based on the day of the week and time of vacation, it can be rented for as little as $179 a night. This means you only have to pay $29 a person for your stay if you're a full house.
This gorgeous home is in a prime location, just steps away from Savannah's iconic Forsyth Park in the West Victorian District.
You're just a short walk away from breathtaking historic homes, green spaces and some of the best restaurants in the city.
The fireplace inside the Rose All Day Airbnb. Right: The vanity inside the Airbnb.Airbnb
The pastel home features feminine touches with chic, modern interiors. The main bedroom has a king-size pink velvet bed, and a sunny nook with a view.
The space has two bedrooms with four beds, a stylish common area, a purple bathroom with a vanity and a full kitchen, so you can make yourself right at home during your vacation.
The common room inside the Savannah Airbnb. Airbnb
This charming respite is perfect for your next girls weekend, or for a romantic getaway with your partner.
The place obtained a 4.94 rating based on 256 reviews. One recent visitor named Megan wrote that the photos don't even do it justice.
Rosé All Day Airbnb
Price: Starting at $179/Night (weekends are closer to $300 a night)
Address: West Victorian District, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can escape to this dreamy and nostalgic getaway at "the pinkest home in Savannah" without breaking the bank.
