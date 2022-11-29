This Airbnb In Georgia Has Adorable Pets & You Can Adopt One Of Their Friendly Foster Dogs
These superhosts are experts in cute vacays.
There are few things more relaxing than a farmhouse stay, and an Airbnb in Georgia is here with an added dose of warm and fuzzy feelings.
The Quiet Country Farmhouse is located in Social Circle, GA, a quaint small town just east of Atlanta. This hidden gem is located on ten breathtaking acres of land and overlooks expansive pastures of farm animals.
The guest house can accommodate up to four guests and is operated by Airbnb "super hosts" who are experts in making your stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible.
Inside the cottage, you'll find comfortable and rustic interiors, an airy open floor plan, and a cozy loft with an extra bed.
The large porch with a fireplace is perfect for unplugging from the modern world and taking in your tranquil surroundings.
This is a dream destination for animal lovers everywhere. Not only is the property home to friendly livestock like cows, horses, and chickens, but they also foster dogs all year round.
I wanted to take them all with me 🥹🐾 book this air bnb asap! #airbnb #travel #puppies #animalexperience #georgia
Recently, the hosts welcomed a litter of adorable little puppies that you can spend some time with during your relaxing stay on the farm.
The dogs are friendly and love pets from guests. Some of the foster dogs are also up for adoption, so if you connect with one puppy in particular, you could even help it find its forever home.
The Quiet Country Farmhouse
Price: $126+/night
Where: Social Circle, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a long weekend relaxing in the beautiful rural countryside and maybe even bring home a new four-legged friend.