I Worked In A Pod For A Day In Savannah’s Only Remote Work Cafe & A Robot Served Me Coffee
I would work full-time from a pod if I could.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
With more and more professionals opting for jobs with "work from home" options, remote work cafes are on the rise.
A remote work cafe is a quiet place that usually offers wifi, outlets, and dedicated workspaces alongside their typical coffee shop provisions.
VEL Savannah is a brand new "premium work cafe" that aims to help professionals streamline their workflow and offer a quiet and comfortable place where they can function at their most productive.
As a freelance writer and mom to a toddler, I struggle with productivity in my home environment. So, when I first heard that Savannah was getting its very own work cafe, I decided to see for myself what the hype was about.
The space
The counter inside VEL. Right: The pods inside VEL.
The concept of VEL is super straightforward. You can reserve one of their dedicated workspaces ahead of time and pop in to enjoy a cup of coffee and a work session in an environment that encourages productivity.
Walking in, the first thing I noticed was how bright and airy the space seems. The countertops and tables were exceptionally clean, and the vibes overall were very calm.
I felt prepared to meet my deadlines while drinking an oat milk cortado.
The service
The VEL staff was extremely friendly. The workers were available if you needed anything, but respectful of the fact patrons go there to get work done, so they made a point not to disturb you.
My pod was clean and ready for me when I got there, and I ordered a coffee and croissant, which arrived to me via a little robot that was super cute and niche.
Pod numbers are programmed into the robot, which serves as a food and drinks runner, and will bring your order directly to your table while you work.
Overall, I enjoyed the service structure a lot at VEL, it felt fast, efficient, and non-invasive of your workflow.
The food and coffee
A croissant and cortado from VEL.
VEL offers a variety of lighter fare like pastries, grab-and-go snacks, and wellness bars. They also have a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks as well as smoothies that feature superfood ingredients.
I went simple with an oat milk cortado and a plain butter croissant. The quick bite was low-fuss and perfect for enjoying from the inside of my pod. The menu is reasonably priced and straightforward. You can't beat the timeless combo of espresso and a pastry.
The pods
Inside the Thinkspace at VEL. Right: The soundproof pods at VEL.
I reserved the large pod, or "Thinkspace," as they call them, for two hours during my visit.
The Thinkspace is completely soundproof and features comfortable lounge seating, a decent-sized table, a small mounted screen for presentations, and plenty of outlets to charge up your electronics.
I was really impressed with how comfortable and private the space was. The green foliage lining the back gave a natural, calming element to the space, which was confined without being claustrophobic.
Once inside the pod, it was easy to tune out the outside environment and focus on writing, something my ADHD brain found extremely valuable.
Overall
The pod at VEL.
Overall, I loved my VEL experience and will definitely be returning when I need to tune out distractions and hone in on my looming deadlines.
Being a freelancer, my "office" looks different every day depending on where I'm working from.
Sometimes my office is my living room couch, a hotel room on the road, or the gate at an airport, but if I had to choose somewhere to work from every day, the Thinkspace would be a prime spot for productivity.
VEL is a great addition for young professionals located in the hip Starland neighborhood, and I am excited to see the future of this unique and innovative cafe.