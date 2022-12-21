The Cottage Featured In 'The Holiday' Is On Airbnb & It Looks Just As Cozy As In The Film
You can live like Cameron Diaz does in the film!
If you've ever watched the Christmas movie The Holiday and dreamt of staying at the charming U.K. cottage featured in the film, you're in luck because it's now available for rent on Airbnb.
The property, named the Honeysuckle cottage, is the inspiration behind the cottage seen in the Hollywood film, in which Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) goes to stay during her holiday.
Time Out reports that the couple who owns the Surrey property had no idea it was featured in the movie when they bought it.
After reading about it in a magazine, the couple decided to rent it out and fans surely appreciate that.
The cottage has a two-night minimum stay requirement of £295 a night (US $334 or CA $450).
The Airbnb listing says the property has views over the surrounding Surrey Hills, a fire pit, an indoor fireplace and three bedrooms.
A bedroom inside the Honeysuckle Cottage.Jonathon | Airbnb
However, it's worth pointing out that this place is just the inspiration for the Rosehill Cottage in The Holiday, because that location doesn't actually exist.
It was recreated by the film crew to resemble the real-life cottage, as reported by House & Garden.
That's because the property was too far away for the cast and crew during filming, as reported by Time Out.
Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods entering the cottage in "The Holiday."Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers | YouTube
The new listing is clearly popular on Airbnb and is already booked up until mid-January.
It's one review calls it "cozy" and "charming" and the guest wrote that "it's an ideal countryside getaway."
During your stay you can recreate all your favourite scenes inside the cottage from the movie like a wine and cheese night, reading by the fireplace or taking a bubbly bath.
Hopefully you'll also have a cute British man resembling Jude Law knock on the front door!
You can view the property on Airbnb here.
'The Holiday' Cottage
Cozy dining area.
£295+/night (US $334 or CA $450)
Neighbourhood: Holmbury Saint Mary, England, United Kingdom
Why You Need To Go: This new cozy and charming Airbnb featured in the film The Holiday is a perfect escape in the countryside.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.