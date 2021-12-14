TikTokers Want To Swap Homes Like In 'The Holiday' & It Sounds Like The Ultimate Vacation
How would you feel about swapping homes with a stranger? ✈️
If you'd rather not be home for the holidays, a new TikTok trend is seeing users offering to switch homes with someone else for free, just like in the movie The Holiday.
Many users have started advertising their homes to swap with someone else in a different city, in a nod to the 2006 Christmastime romantic comedy.
One TikToker's video, in particular, has got the attention of over 4.2 million people.
In the video, Tiktoker @justjazzzyidk offers her New York City apartment for a week in January in return for somebody else's home in a different country.
@justjazzzyidk
I’m dead ass #theholiday
Since posting the video, she says she's received over a thousand offers from people from around the world who are willing to recreate The Holiday with her.
"I've narrowed it down to either Ireland or England, so I'm going to let you guys choose in the comments where I should go," Jaz says in an update video.
"Then I'm going to find someone in my Instagram DMs to switch apartments with."
She promised to document the entire experience on her social media accounts, and if all goes well, she wants to do it again.
Jaz isn't the only one on TikTok offering up her home for a swap. A few other people on the app have decided to also join in on the fun and offer up their homes.
People from countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and even Canada are jumping on the bandwagon and offering their homes.
@thistimeincolour
Let’s do it The Holiday style, except no love interest expected! It doesn’t have to be fancy! Switch or duet 🥰 #theholiday #homeexchange
Unfortunately, unlike in the movie, these homes don't come with Jude Law as a cute single brother.