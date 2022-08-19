I Spent 24 Hours In Atlanta & Here Are 6 Bucket List Things You Can’t Miss On A Day Trip
I went solo without a plan and, trust me, it was worth it.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Taking some time to travel alone holds a special place in my personal hierarchy of needs.
A quick overnight trip to a major city with zero obligations and a flexible itinerary is one of my favorite forms of self-care.
With the freedom to go with the flow and the monotony of my daily routine on pause, I often feel like I stumble on special hidden gems that I'll carry with me long after I leave the city limits.
On my most recent solo trip, I spent a short 24 hours in Atlanta, just a few hours north of my hometown of Savannah, GA.
Here are six things I experienced along the way, that I recommend for any itinerary during your visit to the Big Peach.
Dinner & Cocktails At Dirty Rascal
Burrata and tomatoes at Dirty Rascal. Right: Cocktails from Dirty Rascal.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 415 East Paces Ferry Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: On my first night in Atlanta I stopped into Dirty Rascal to try Chef Todd Ginsberg's take on classic Italian-American cuisine. From the decadent and silky burrata to the indulgent, savory meatballs, the meal stands as my favorite in Atlanta.
Their Old Cuban and Clover Club cocktails were perfect accompaniments to the rich, vibrant meal. Dirty Rascal is a must for my future itineraries.
Spend A Night At The Thompson Buckhead
A chaise lounge and bed in a Thompson Buckhead room.
Price: $278+
Address: 415 East Paces Ferry Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: I chose to spend my one night in town at the new swanky Thompson Buckhead. The room complete with a chaise lounge and mini bar was stylish and extremely comfortable.
The hotel in its entirety felt refined without being pretentious. Reading by the pool was an excellent way to decompress after traveling.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Get Your Morning Fix At Aurora Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: 468 Moreland Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: After a morning of lounging and sleeping in, I ventured to the Little Five Points neighborhood to try Aurora Coffee.
The environment is relaxed with posters for local shows lining the walls and house-baked pastries on the counter. I eased into my day with their cold brew on the shady back patio.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Shopping At Junkman's Daughter
Price: 💸
Address: 464 Moreland Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Down the street in Little Five Points, I found Junkman's Daughter, an eclectic clothing store that specializes in unique apparel and oddities.
Entering the shop feelings like walking into a scavenger hunt. You can spend hours here and still continue to be surprised by what's around the corner. Their collection of colorful shoes is dreamy.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Get Some Ink At Southern Star
The inside of Southern Star Tattoo. Right: A fresh cowboy boot tattoo.
Price: Varies by tattoo
Address: 736 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: I love to commemorate my little vacations with a small tattoo. I was drawn to Southern Star Tattoo when I walked past it and entered without a plan or an appointment.
I decided to honor my Southern roots with a cute pair of cow print cowboy boots on my forearm. The staff was exceptionally friendly and I was in and out with my new ink in less than an hour.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Grab Lunch At Hattie B's Hot Chicken
A hot chicken sandwich and macaroni and cheese. Right: The outside of Hattie B's hot chicken.
Price: 💸
Address: 299 Moreland Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: After walking around Little Five Points, I worked up an appetite. I had to stop into the famous Hattie B's Hot Chicken shop to see firsthand what all the hype was about. I can safely say after taking my first bite, I get it.
The coleslaw was sweet and refreshing against the heat from the indulgent and spicy hot chicken sandwich, and the acidity from the pickle balanced perfectly.
I paired the meal with some classic sweet tea and pimento macaroni and cheese before hitting the road back home with a full belly.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible