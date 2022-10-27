As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
Staying anywhere else just isn't the same.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
Atlanta is just 3.5 hours away from my hometown of Savannah, GA, and we've regularly made the short drive up I-16 to pay a visit since I was younger.
Nowadays, if I am going to spend a long weekend in Atlanta, there's one neighborhood I always flock to. This area feels like a home away from home, and I look forward to these short getaways just so I can pay a visit to one of my favorite little corners of the city.
What is Little Five Points In Atlanta?
Little Five Points is a quaint and artsy neighborhood in East Atlanta. It is full of colorful record shops and vintage stores and is very walkable.
The vibe here is very residential but still eccentric, as it feels quieter than most of the buzzing parts of the city. The crowd here is younger. Lots of families go out and about exploring during the day, and bars and live music venues keep the neighborhood alive after sunset.
How do you get to Little Five Points in Atlanta?
One of my favorite things about staying in Little Five Points is that you get to avoid a majority of the messy Downtown Atlanta traffic. Since it's located on the edges of the downtown area, you can access it fairly easily, with very little fuss.
The residential neighborhoods here are quieter than most parts of Atlanta and full of cute little cottages. Parking is less of a hassle here as well, as there's tons of street parking and small parking lots.
What are some things to do in Little Five Points in Atlanta?
Walking around the neighborhood, you'll find plenty of things to do to pass the time.
The streets and sidewalks are lined with bright storefronts with painted murals, local eateries, and art shops. This a great place to go thrifting at one of the many vintage stores, grab a vinyl from Criminal Records, or, one of my favorite past times, get an impromptu tattoo.
The Variety Playhouse is an old 1940s cinema house that has since been converted into a venue for live music. Little hangout spots like Aurora Coffee are great for starting your day with a pastry and caffeine before taking a stroll around the neighborhood.
Little Five Points is home to some of my favorite restaurants in Atlanta.
Elmyr is a hip Mexican food joint that sells amazing burritos and tacos and is open late on the weekends. The restaurant’s walls are lined with band posters and old polaroids. Also, the staff there is overwhelmingly cool, and the food is affordable and delicious.
Vortex is also a classic. This bar is shaped like a giant skull with glowing red eyes and sells delicious burgers and drinks.
Hattie B's Famous Hot Chicken sells their cult-classic hot chicken sandwich and pimento macaroni and cheese and is great to swing by for a quick lunch.
If you're looking for a cute and artsy neighborhood to walk around and kill time or pick up some local art or vintage finds, Little Five Points will not disappoint.