I Went To Atlanta's 2022 Pride Weekend For The First Time & Here are 7 Things I Learned
Happiness is dancing on tables surrounded by a community.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Despite being openly bisexual since I was 15 and born and raised in the Peach State, 2022 was my first time attending Atlanta's Pride Weekend.
My plans to attend the 2020 event were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, in-person festivities returned to the city this year for the first time since, with the Atlanta Pride taking place at Piedmont Park on October 8 and 9.
Our spontaneous plan to spend the long holiday weekend partying alongside the LGBTQIA+ community was extremely last minute, but the memories I made during my short trip will remain for the rest of my life.
Here are seven things I learned after attending Atlanta's iconic pride festival for the first time ever.
It is easier for me to have fun in queer spaces.
There is something special about being able to party in a space that feels completely safe and accepting.
The night we spend visiting the bars surrounding Piedmont Park were full of people in colorful attire, fully embracing themselves and those around them.
Letting loose and enjoying myself was incredibly easy. People of all genders and sexualities were connecting, dancing and celebrating free from inhibition. The music and overall vibes were way more comfortable and fun than your typical night out on the town.
The power of the buddy system
Thousands attend Atlanta's pride weekend each year, meaning lots of crowds at the park and surrounding areas.
The streets were extremely packed with people dancing and celebrating, making it easy to get separated from the group and lost in the masses.
Sticking together was a valuable asset throughout the night to make sure no one went missing or got stranded somewhere without service. We regularly navigated crowds by forming a human chain.
Dancing is the ultimate somatic release
I think this weekend felt especially fun due to the sheer amount of dancing we did.
Music was blasting from every bar while many iconic performers and artists were in town headlining the festival in the park.
Moving your body to the music is a great way to deepen your connection with friends and make new ones while out on the city. It also is extremely good for your nervous system and I woke up the next day feeling refreshed and energized from processing emotions while letting loose to the music.
Atlanta has a strong sense of community
The LGBTQIA+ community in Atlanta is not only huge, but they're also tight-knit.
It was easy to make friends of all genders and sexualities at every venue and enjoy celebrating together.
It felt like wherever we went, we made valuable connections along the way, and everyone was accepting in the spaces we occupied.
The bars you go to are less important than the people you're with
While the bars and restaurants we went to were fun, the thing that made it special was the people occupying the space.
I went to Atlanta with a group of some of my favorite people, and that is what made the time there so special. The drinks were an afterthought.
Whether we were dancing on the tables at a club in Midtown, or enjoying time running around our Airbnb in Little Five Points, I was just happy to be with a group of people that loved and cared about each other, and wanted to celebrate the freedom to be ourselves fully, without inhibition.
The importance of sports drinks with electrolytes
It takes a lot of power to run around a major city fueled only on tequila sodas and excitement.
Despite the weather being in the high 40s at night, we were sweating and burning a lot of energy.
Keeping hydrated was the key to longevity. Between spots, we kept our stamina levels high by downing bottles of sports drinks with electrolytes. Without them, I am not sure we would have made it very far.
Atlanta knows how to PARTY
Whatever part of the city we ended up in, it was clear that spirits were high and people were ready to express themselves to the fullest extent.
Atlanta is known for its rich culture and booming industries, but the city also knows how to host an amazing party.
Everywhere we went, there was an amazing sense of celebration and self-expression. It was clear that Atlanta and its LGBTQIA+ community were incredible hosts for such a special weekend of festivities.