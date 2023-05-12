A TikToker Roasted Target’s 2023 Pride Merch & One 'Iconic' Slogan Has People Cracking Up
"I want it on everything."
Pride Month is just around the corner, and stores like Target are putting new merch on their shelves with one "iconic" item that has people cracking up.
To celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride, Target released its 2023 collection, complete with festive party supplies, home decor, and one particular shirt with an "iconic" slogan that people are utterly obsessed with.
TikToker Matt Bernstein (@mattxiv) recently gave his thoughts on Target's new collection in a viral video where he shows off the store's multiple "hits and misses" this year.
"The Target pride collection generally evokes the same feelings as this tweet from this girl whose parents bought her a bunch of Ellen merch when she came out as gay," Bernstein began his video by joking.
The collection includes clothing pieces like a bright green jumpsuit that simply says "Gay" on the back and other rainbow-colored clothing with "vague supportive statements" like "Life Is Better In Community."
However, one item has, by far, become a fan favorite. Viewers of Bernstein's TikTok are absolutely obsessed with a baby pink crop-top t-shirt that has the saying "Live, Laugh, Lesbian" sprawled across it, referring to the well-known "Live, Laugh, Love" expression.
"The fact that it says 'Live, Laugh, Lesbian' in the iconic 'Live, Laugh, Love' font; it's irony come full circle, it's high camp, I want it on everything," Bernstein said.
Many people agree with the TikToker because the comment section is full of users voicing how much they want it.
A part of the Target Pride Tiktok comment section.mattxiv | TikTok,
"The way I’m sprinting to Target for the live, laugh, lesbian shirt," one user wrote. If you want this "iconic" shirt, too, Target seems to have some in stock right now.
A few other hits in the Target Pride collection that came close behind in popularity are the adorable "Pride bird" decoration that is dressed as a drag queen. It's currently sold out and doesn't even show up on the website anymore.
"Y’all sold out the bird, and now it’s on eBay for $100," a user wrote.
We actually checked eBay, and there are currently a few Pride birds being resold in the $30-$60 range.
"'Rainbow capitalism' is not going to save us, and ultimately Target's goal is just to be as profitable as possible," Bernstein shared in the clip. "That being said, I do think it's a little cool that one of the largest retailers in the world is giving, at the very least, a large platform to messages like this."