A British Man Visited Target For The First Time & These US Products Absolutely Shocked Him
"Oh my god, it exists...ranch!"
The United States is a country full of things that continue to shock newcomers from other places experiencing American life for the first time.
A perfect example of that is the wondrous Target stores famous for their endless collections of clothing, food, electronics, home goods, and just about any product you could need to survive an apocalypse.
However, out of its 1,948 stores, not one is located in any other country. The only near-exception is a global capacities center in India. So, whenever people visit or move to the U.S., Target is typically one of the first places they explore and find themselves completely "amazed."
TikToker Calum Harper (@calumharper18), a British man living in New York City, recently visited Target for the first time, and his reaction to the store is absolute gold.
In the post that received 20 million views, Harper looks around the Target in amazement at the store's "f***ing massive" size as the Brit was, of course, gobsmacked at the two-story location that has an escalator for your own shopping cart.
"Quick question for y'all, what isn't sold in here?" Harper asks in the clip, then goes on to pan the camera from the food aisle right next to the women's clothing section and then to the pharmacy area nearby. "Oh, there's so much to buy."
He also pointed out that Target's cereal collection is a wonderland full of so many choices, including Raisin Bran, which Harper thought was a "myth." Everything bagels were another mythical American food item that astonished him.
Another Target product that the English man was shocked to see actually "exist" was ranch dressing — oh-so-famous, good old-fashioned American salad dressing that tastes like tangy buttermilk doesn't exist across the pond or, really, in other countries.
The retail store continues to impress even the most Target-obsessed Americans, so we can only imagine the culture shock of British people visiting for the first time.