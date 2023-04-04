A TikToker Says Target's Boy Clothes Push An 'Agenda' To Look Like Girls & People Are So Mad
The account has been deactivated since TikTokers clapped back.
A TikToker recently posted a video to the platform of the Target boys' clothing section claiming the retail chain is "pushing the agenda to make our boys look like girls against our will." They alluded to some brightly colored clothes and rainbow designs on the graphic T-shirts not being masculine enough.
The original video shows one blue shirt with a superhero on it, which is the only item the TikToker calls "a boy's shirt."
The user continues to show different items with pastel-colored clothes and says, "This is sick. Target, do better."
The TikTok has racked up a lot of heat from the public since it was published in early March, and it has since been taken down. However, it's still presently swirling around the app, and many users, including a children's clothing designer, are pointing out what they believe to be flaws in the argument.
Robert E. Blackmon ( @robereblackmon), who says he used to design infant wear, noted a few things in a stitched video reply.
"Pink, powder blue, mint green and yellow are for babies. This color palette represents fresh, new and happy. This display of clothing happens to be for Easter," he says. "She's negating the fact that they have other 'masculine' kind of shirts in there — camo and other superheroes, etc."
He adds that the brand shown in the video, Cat & Jack, is also sold at Walmart and Amazon and is not exclusive to Target.
"This agenda that you speak of is one of selling products to people," he says.
Another creator (@chrissy.629) also chimed in and noted the woman's caption on the video saying that said Target was pushing this agenda "against our will." The TikToker clapped back that she was never forced to buy any of the items.
@chrissy.629
@goddess_domoo Target dragged you into the store and slapped a rainbow shirt on your little boy against your will?? Holy moly. #rainbowsareforeverybody #targetboysection #colorsareforeveryone #boyscanwearpink #toxicmasculinity #homophobia #transpobia #whosthesnowflakenow
"The extent of your absolute horror at the fact that a child, a little boy, might want to wear bright-colored clothing — the amount of anger that just brought you, that's concerning," she said.
The woman who originally posted the video at the retail store has since deactivated her profile.
